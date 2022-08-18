×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept gives drag racers a reason to embrace electric muscle cars

19 August 2022 - 14:50 By Gabrielle Coppola
The Charger Daytona SRT Concept closely resembles a production vehicle Dodge will bring to market in 2024.
The Charger Daytona SRT Concept closely resembles a production vehicle Dodge will bring to market in 2024.
Image: Supplied

Tim Kuniskis, the head of Stellantis’ Dodge brand, has been running a non-stop marketing marathon that would test the endurance of the most seasoned auto executive.

First, the top evangelist for Challenger and Charger muscle cars briefed reporters at the company’s design dome in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Then he mingled with drag-racing YouTube stars ahead of a Dodge-sponsored weekend race. Then he was emcee for three nights in a row of product reveals, all building up to the moment of truth: Dodge’s unveiling of an all-electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona SRT.

Kuniskis says the growling, aerodynamic beast with an 800-volt battery closely resembles a production vehicle Dodge will bring to market in 2024. There’s a lot at stake in how the car plays with the brand’s core drag-racing fans, which is why Dodge has done its best to recreate the experience of revving a V8.

Electric vehicles provoke resentment for some drag racers, who view them as the spawn of regulators frowning on 600kW+ engines and the greenhouse gases they emit. There’s also the fear EVs threaten to take the human creativity out of the sport.

The electric Charger will offer “slam” and “donut” modes that owners can unlock by buying components from the brand’s aftermarket parts unit.
The electric Charger will offer “slam” and “donut” modes that owners can unlock by buying components from the brand’s aftermarket parts unit.
Image: Supplied

As one young drag racer at Dodge’s speed fest explained, someone will spend a bunch of money to build their car and tune it to peak performance, only for a Tesla Model S Plaid right off the showroom floor to beat them on the strip. What’s the point of customising your hot rod when some jerk with $130,000 (roughly R2.2m) to drop can show you up?

Kuniskis is doing his best to fight against commoditisation. While most EVs on the road today are single-speed, the Charger Daytona has a multi-speed transmission with electronic and mechanical shifting, so the driver can still feel like they’re physically connected to the car’s propulsion. He also wants to keep customisation alive.

The BEV Charger will offer “slam” and “donut” modes that owners can unlock by buying components from the brand’s aftermarket parts unit. Dodge resurrected the unit, Direct Connection, earlier this year, partly to assure its fan base that it’ll continue to support their hobby long after the last petrol-powered muscle car rolls off the line next year.

Of all the ingredients that make muscle cars stand out from the “nothingburger” sedans Kuniskis likes to mock, there are two things Dodge can’t mess up: power and sound. He won’t talk about the Daytona’s specs yet, but the company says it’ll be faster than its 520kW+ Hellcat models.

“If they’re gonna jump into this electric game, they need to be the king of electricity. They need to come with the power,” said Herman Young, who runs a drag-racing YouTube channel called Demonology and attended the festivities this week in Pontiac, Michigan.

A new steering wheel design for the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept offers a thinner feel, with a flat top and bottom, and an illuminated red SRT logo lights up the steering wheel centre.
A new steering wheel design for the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept offers a thinner feel, with a flat top and bottom, and an illuminated red SRT logo lights up the steering wheel centre.
Image: Supplied

Young isn’t resisting the EV revolution — his wife drives a Model Y — but he’s wistful when he talks about how quiet EVs are, and what this will mean for the brotherhood of muscle.

“Humans, we equate speed with sound, and until we get used to making that adjustment, it’s going to take some of the excitement out of it,” he said. “Sound is power in the era we grew up.”

Kuniskis has an answer for that, too. Dodge engineers took the firing order of a V8 engine and used it to create a sound that’s amplified with air pushed through a chambered exhaust system. The result is an electronic roar, sort of like a cybernetic jaguar, with a low-idling purr or high-pitched whine when the car shuts off.

“It’s opening as many questions as it’s answering, with all the sound and the multi-speed transmission,” said Stephanie Brinley, an analyst for S&P Global Mobility who attended Dodge’s events this week. “What it says most importantly is, ‘We will still be a muscle car, we will still give you that visceral reaction, we will be sure it triggers the emotions that the current car does.’”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Next gen Ford Ranger Raptor gets active-valve exhaust system

It has been confirmed that the next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor will hit the asphalt with a standard active-valve exhaust system, which will allow ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a next-level race car for the road

It's always a good day when Porsche unveils a new 911 – particularly when it's a GT3 RS.
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota Corolla Cross launched as a meaner-looking GR-S

Now that Toyota's formerly flooded Durban factory has started churning out cars again, it has he automaker wasted little time in launching a new ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. You can now renew your car licence at Supa Quick news
  2. Uncovering the dark and dirty truth about electric vehicles Features
  3. Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari Motorsport
  4. Toyota’s flooded Durban factory reopens for business news
  5. CAR CLINIC | Driving habits that will help extend the life of your vehicle — ... Features

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000