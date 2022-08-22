×

New Models

Scorching new Kia EV6 GT aims to excite

22 August 2022 - 20:28 By Motoring Reporter
The Kia EV6 GT will scamper from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.
Image: Supplied

Kia has turned up the voltage on its EV6. Unveiled at Monterey Car Week, the new EV6 GT hits the road with a beefed-up powertrain designed to deliver serious performance.

Strip away that bodywork and you'll find an energy-dense 77.4kWh battery pack powering two electric motors: a 160kW unit up front and 270kW unit at the rear. Combined they produce 430kW and 740Nm of torque. These impressive numbers allow the EV6 GT to accelerate from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 258km/h. 

The EV6 GT also features new 800-volt fast charging capabilities, which enables drivers to replenish 80% of battery capacity in under 18 minutes at 350kW high-speed chargers.

The EV6 GT will make its US debut at the end of the year.
Image: Supplied

Kia has also fettled the car's chassis with a range of upgrades, including a dedicated sport suspension system with electronically controlled dampers. Traction and stability are enhanced by an electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) while larger ventilated front (15-inch) and rear (14.2-inch) brake rotors with monoblock calipers ensure increased stopping power. Finally, standard 21-inch wheels are shod with sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres. 

Step inside the Kia EV6 GT and you will find vegan suede-trimmed front bucket seats sporting the "GT" logo and eye-catching green piping. Other unique touches include neon accents as well as ambient lighting across the door panels, centre console and dashboard. 

According to Kia, the high-performance EV6 GT is expected to launch in the US at the end of the year. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans to bring it to market in SA.

