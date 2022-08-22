Kia has also fettled the car's chassis with a range of upgrades, including a dedicated sport suspension system with electronically controlled dampers. Traction and stability are enhanced by an electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) while larger ventilated front (15-inch) and rear (14.2-inch) brake rotors with monoblock calipers ensure increased stopping power. Finally, standard 21-inch wheels are shod with sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres.
Step inside the Kia EV6 GT and you will find vegan suede-trimmed front bucket seats sporting the "GT" logo and eye-catching green piping. Other unique touches include neon accents as well as ambient lighting across the door panels, centre console and dashboard.
According to Kia, the high-performance EV6 GT is expected to launch in the US at the end of the year. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans to bring it to market in SA.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Scorching new Kia EV6 GT aims to excite
Image: Supplied
Kia has turned up the voltage on its EV6. Unveiled at Monterey Car Week, the new EV6 GT hits the road with a beefed-up powertrain designed to deliver serious performance.
Strip away that bodywork and you'll find an energy-dense 77.4kWh battery pack powering two electric motors: a 160kW unit up front and 270kW unit at the rear. Combined they produce 430kW and 740Nm of torque. These impressive numbers allow the EV6 GT to accelerate from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 258km/h.
The EV6 GT also features new 800-volt fast charging capabilities, which enables drivers to replenish 80% of battery capacity in under 18 minutes at 350kW high-speed chargers.
Image: Supplied
Kia has also fettled the car's chassis with a range of upgrades, including a dedicated sport suspension system with electronically controlled dampers. Traction and stability are enhanced by an electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) while larger ventilated front (15-inch) and rear (14.2-inch) brake rotors with monoblock calipers ensure increased stopping power. Finally, standard 21-inch wheels are shod with sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres.
Step inside the Kia EV6 GT and you will find vegan suede-trimmed front bucket seats sporting the "GT" logo and eye-catching green piping. Other unique touches include neon accents as well as ambient lighting across the door panels, centre console and dashboard.
According to Kia, the high-performance EV6 GT is expected to launch in the US at the end of the year. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans to bring it to market in SA.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Bentley unveils exclusive new R28m Mulliner Batur
Lamborghini unleashes Urus Performante as new king of SUVs
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept gives drag racers a reason to embrace electric muscle cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos