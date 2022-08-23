×

New Models

Aston Martin presents new limited-edition V12 Vantage Roadster

23 August 2022 - 11:08
Phuti Mpyane Senior motoring writer
5.2l V12 engine pumps out 515kW and 753Nm. Drop-top amplifies its timbre.
5.2l V12 engine pumps out 515kW and 753Nm. Drop-top amplifies its timbre.
Image: Supplied

The regular Aston Martin Vantage roadster is a gorgeously styled model that’s powered by a twin-turbo 4.0l V8 with 375kW and 685Nm mated to an eight-speed ZF transmission. The fabric hood opens or closes in seven seconds and the car reaches 100km/h in 3.7 seconds with a maximum speed of 305km/h.

Now the company has introduced an even more powerful variant with a monstrous 515kW and 753Nm from a 5.2l V12 engine and an eight-speed transmission with quicker shift speeds. It slots alongside the V12 coupé version and completes the 0-100km/h dash in 3.5 seconds with a 322km/h top speed. 

Limited to just 249 examples globally, the Vantage V12 roadster shares much with the V12 Coupe that’s limited to 333 examples globally. It also has a 40mm wider track than the regular Vantage and a new design front bumper with full width front splitter, increased cooling, and more downforce than its V8 cousin.

The new Aston Martin Vantage V12 Roadster is a 322km/h hairdryer for the discerning. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Aston Martin Vantage V12 Roadster is a 322km/h hairdryer for the discerning. Picture: SUPPLIED

The V12 Vantage roadster also features a bespoke tune for its adaptive dampers for the keenest possible edge and is equipped with lightweight carbon ceramic brakes as standard. 

Further weight reduction measures include the front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills made of carbon fibre, with the rear bumper and deck lid made from weight-saving composite materials. A large rear wing can be specified as an option. An exhaust system made of lightweight stainless steel adds voice and a 7.2kg weight deficit.

The V12 roadster rides on 21-inch alloy wheels in two finishes of satin black or satin black diamond. An optional lightweight forged wheel also in both satin black and satin black diamond turned is available, and it saves a further 8kg of unsprung mass. The wheels are shod as standard with Michelin Pilot 4S rubber in mixed 275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R21 at the rear.

Moving inside, the Vantage roadster V12 is fitted with Sports Plus Seats trimmed in full semi-aniline, quilted leather and exposed twill carbon fibre shells. 

The snug cabin gets carbon fibre bucket seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
The snug cabin gets carbon fibre bucket seats. Picture: SUPPLIED

The car is personalisable via the company’s Q by Aston Martin division, which offers different exterior graphics, liveries and woven and leather tinted lacquers.

“We created this explicit open-top sports car for those craving excitement and drama. The platform presented us with a design opportunity to make a contemporary visual statement of intent. The result is a living, breathing, driving sculpture with a level of control that sits at the fingertips,” says Marek Reichman, Aston Martin chief creative officer.

Production of the V12 Vantage Roadster is due to commence in the third quarter of 2022. There are no units headed to SA as the allocated number is already spoken for.

