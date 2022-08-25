Finally, there's the flagship EQS sedan that, much like its petrol-powered S-class cousin, provides an impressive blend of luxury, performance and innovation. Two models are available in SA, starting with the EQS 450+ that comes fitted with a large 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This powers a permanently excited synchronous motor fitted to the rear axle. Peak power is 245kW while torque measures in at a healthy 568Nm. In terms of performance, you can expect 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 210km/h. Mercedes-Benz claims a maximum driving range of up to 782km on a charge.
Mercedes-Benz confirms local pricing for all-electric EQ model range
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced local pricing for its all-electric EQ model range.
Closely related to the fuel-sipping Mercedes-Benz GLA, the new EQA 250 is a sporty compact SUV fitted with a 66.5kWh “double-decker” lithium-ion battery pack that acts as a structural element within the underbody of the vehicle. This is used to power a single asynchronous electric motor mounted on the front axle that delivers 140kW and 375Nm of torque — good enough for a 0-100km/h time of 8.6 seconds and top speed of 160km/h.
In terms of range, Mercedes-Benz says the EQA 250 will travel a maximum of 429km on a charge. Charging the battery from 10 to 100% will take about six hours when plugged into an AC public charging station or an 11kW Wallbox. Plug into a DC rapid charging station and the battery will go from 10 to 80% in just 30 minutes.
The EQA 250 will be available in SA from October with a price tag of R1,169,500. This includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and an eight-year battery warranty.
Image: Supplied
Following on from the EQB 250 is the EQB 350 4Matic: a lifestyle-orientated SUV that ups the ante with more power and an extra spacious cabin that offers seating for up to seven people. A 66kWh battery pack drives asynchronous electric motors fitted to the front and rear axles, culminating in superior traction across a broader spread of surfaces.
With a total system output of 215kW and 520Nm of torque, the EQB 350 4Matic will sprint from rest to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds and onward to a top speed of 160km/h. Maximum driving range comes in a 423km with charging times similar to that of the EQA 250.
Pricing for the EQB 350 4Matic starts at R1,374,500. This includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and an eight-year battery warranty for peace of mind motoring.
Image: Supplied
Next up in the range is the sleek EQC 400 4Matic: a crossover luxury SUV that makes a strong visual statement courtesy of its low waistline and coupé-like rear roof recess.
As with the EQB 350, the EQC 400 4Matic benefits from an asynchronous electric motor on each axle. They are juiced by a larger 80kWh battery pack and put out a combined system output of 300kW and 760Nm of torque. As to be expected, this provides impressive acceleration with Mercedes-Benz claiming a 0-100km/h dash of just 5.1 seconds. However, as with its lesser siblings, top speed is capped at a slightly more sensible 160km/h.
When plugged into a 110kW high-speed DC charging unit, the battery of the EQC 400 4Matic can be charged from 10 to 80% capacity in about 40 minutes. With a full charge, Mercedes-Benz claims this SUV can achieve a maximum range of 437km.
Pricing? You're looking at R1,679,000 sans any options. Like the other EQ models, a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and an eight-year battery warranty is standard.
Image: Supplied
