It seems SA's appetite for electric vehicles is increasing. Especially going on the news that Volvo's second all-electric variant — the XC40 P6 Recharge — sold out just 24 hours after it went on sale locally.
According to the Swedish carmaker, order books for the R1,075,000 crossover luxury SUV opened early on July 26 and by the next morning all the 25 initial units were sold. The vehicle was available exclusively online.
Volvo Car SA MD Greg Maruszewski believes the overwhelming customer response is due to the car's favourable price.
“We were determined to bring in the XC40 P6 Recharge at an attractive price, positioning it as the most affordable all-electric luxury vehicle currently on the market.
“This has clearly resonated with a number of South Africans looking to switch to battery-powered vehicles, leading to the P6 selling out quicker than the XC40 P8 Recharge AWD.”
Powered by a single electric motor, the XC40 P6 Recharge has a total system output of 170kW and 330Nm of torque. It will achieve a range of up to 423km on a charge.
Customer deliveries will take place later this year.
Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge sells out in Mzansi after 24 hours
Image: Supplied
