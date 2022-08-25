×

New Models

WATCH | Hennessey shows off the world’s fastest roadster

25 August 2022 - 08:24 By Motor News Reporter

Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based carmaker, has released details of its Venom F5 Roadster — the open-top version of one of the fastest cars in the world that’s capable of speeds well over 450km/h.

Several attributes set the open-air model apart from its hardtop, though it also has a removable, single-piece roof panel crafted from carbon-fibre composites to offer protection from the elements. It’s lined with soft Alcantara upholstery, weighs just 8kg for easy removal and installation, and is stored in a Merino wool travel bag when not in use. 

A glass engine cover allows you to see the same twin-turbocharged, 6.6l ‘Fury’ V8 engine from the coupe. With 1,354kW on tap, power is sent to the rear wheels through an automated single-clutch gearbox. A dry weight of less than 1,400kg, means the Venom F5 Roadster promises a top speed exceeding 482km/h, beating the company’s own “world’s fastest convertible” record of 427km/h now held by the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder of 2016.

The Roadster is further distinguished from its coupe sibling by its exclusive, forged and lightweight aluminium alloys with seven pairs of spokes and titanium nuts, each resembling an elongated Hennessey ‘H’. 

Intricately woven carbon-fibre surfaces are standard fare for the Venom F5 Roadster, though customers can customise the interior to their own tastes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Intricately woven carbon-fibre surfaces are standard fare for the Venom F5 Roadster, though customers can customise the interior to their own tastes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Roadster buyers may specify any exterior and interior colour combination or leave areas of the Venom F5’s carbon fibre chassis and body panels exposed. The same minimalist yet high specification of the coupe model is retained within the passenger cabin.

Production is scheduled to start later this year and will be limited to just 30 units.

“We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar,” says John Hennessey, company founder and CEO. “The Roadster version takes the coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance.”  

Prices for the Venom F5 Roadster start at $3m (about R51m).

