Suzuki confirms local availability of new Grand Vitara
Suzuki has given local motorists a glimpse of its new and feature-packed Grand Vitara.
On display at the Festival of Motoring, this stylish new subcompact crossover SUV is produced at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor factory in India under the Suzuki/Toyota global alliance. Toyota will market its own version as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
From launch the Grand Vitara will be available with a choice of two 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engines, one of which is paired to the firm's new Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) technology. This mild hybrid system not only helps to reduce CO2 emissions and improve overall fuel efficiency but also adds an extra shot of accelerative performance. Paired exclusively to an automatic transmission, this variant also comes equipped with Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel drive offering four-drive modes: auto, sport, snow and lock.
Customers can look forward to an array of standard niceties including a nine-inch high-definition touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree around-view camera system for easy urban manoeuvring, head-up display and wireless smartphone charging on range-topping models. You'll find LED projector headlights, cruise control, six airbags, keyless entry with a push-button start system and intelligent climate control.
According to Suzuki the all-new Grand Vitara model range will launch locally in the first quarter next year. Pricing and final specifications will be confirmed closer to the time.