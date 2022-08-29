×

New Models

SVI Engineering bulletproofs the Nissan Navara bakkie

29 August 2022 - 09:33 By Motoring Reporter
The Stopgun V2.0 armouring kit offers protection from AK-47 and R1 assault rifles.
Image: Supplied

Local armoured car experts SVI Engineering is now offering an all-new B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring kit specifically designed for the locally produced Nissan Navara bakkie.

As seen on the popular Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, this cost-effective B6 armouring solution offers customers proven protection against assault rifles including the AK-47 and R1.

According to SVI, this bullet-stopping package takes four weeks to prepare and just two weeks to fit to the vehicle in question. Dropping the widely used double-door system in favour of unobtrusive integrated door armour, the Stopgun V2.0 kit includes features such as upgraded door hinges to cope with the additional mass of the various B6 components.

Flat ballistic glass is fitted in each window frame to allow for easy replacement should damage be sustained during an attack.
Image: Supplied

The Navara package furthermore gains unique features such as secondary bolt-action door locks and secondary door check straps. Flat ballistic glass is fitted in each window frame to allow for easy replacement should damage be sustained during an attack, while gunports are provided as standard (although these can be deleted upon request).

In addition to the integrated door armour the vehicle's pillars, glass, roof, front fenders and firewall gain B6 bullet-resistant protection, as do critical components such as the battery and ABS unit. SVI’s engineers have integrated a special armour-overlap system to minimise ballistic gaps. A front suspension upgrade is included in the purchase price.

Speaking of pricing, the new SVI Engineering B6 Stopgun V2.0 will set you back R241,110 (ex VAT) for single-cab Navara variants and R344,779 (ex VAT) its double-cab siblings. 

