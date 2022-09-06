On Tuesday Bentley unveiled its new Flying Spur Speed.
Sitting above the current Flying Spur S, this flagship model is powered by a 6.0l twin turbocharged W12 engine tuned to deliver 467kW and a whopping 900Nm worth of torque. Fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission, Bentley claims this luxurious grand tourer will rocket from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 333km/h.
For improved handling dynamics the Flying Spur Speed's active all-wheel drive system is purposefully rear-biased and will only feed torque through to the front axle if it senses wheel slip. The exact amount also varies on the Drive Dynamics Mode selected by the driver: you can bank on 480Nm in Comfort and Bentley modes and 280Nm in Sport mode. The latter gives the car a much more nimble and "pointy" feel when driving it on the limit.
Bentley unleashes new Flying Spur Speed
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Other chassis enhancements come in the form of electronic all-wheel steering as well as Bentley's 48-volt dynamic ride system that actively combats body-roll through corners. This is all supported by the firm's trick triple-chamber air-spring system with adaptive dampers and an adjustable ride height that, again, varies depending on the drive mode.
22-inch Speed lightweight alloy wheels shod with sticky 275/35 Pirelli P-Zero tyres are fitted as standard equipment and can be ordered with either a dark tint, gloss black or more traditional silver-painted finish. Customers can also choose to fit the optional 22-inch sports design wheels available exclusively in gloss black or pale brodgar satin.
Image: Supplied
Whichever you choose, all wheels shroud massive Continental GT-sourced iron brakes with gloss red front calipers. A stealthy gloss black finish is also available as a cost option.
Bentley is yet to make mention of pricing but we'd expect the Flying Spur Speed to retail at well over the R4m mark, making it the exclusive preserve of the well-heeled.
