Customer input results in Chery launching refreshed Tiggo 4 Pro range

Chery announced Wednesday that it is revising the specification of its Tiggo 4 Pro models.

This SUV went on sale in SA at the end of 2021 and has since done much to reestablish the Chinese marque in the minds of consumers looking to get the most value for their money.

“In November this year, we will celebrate the first full year of sales, but we did not wait for this milestone to collect feedback from our customers,” says Chery SA executive deputy general manager Tony Liu. “Instead, we have been on the road with dealers and customers to find out what they like, what they would like to change and what more we could offer.”

As such Chery has amended the entire Tiggo 4 Pro model line-up starting with the entry-level Urban derivative that now benefits from an upgraded interior and safety features.

The cloth upholstery of old makes way for fresh new vegan leather, which is not only applied to the seats but also the steering wheel and door inlays. This luxurious trim is complemented by a central front armrest, adjustable rear headrests and an inbuilt coat rack. Chery has also bolted in a new driver's seat that boasts six-way manual adjustment.

Added niceties come in the form of remote central locking with remote window closing, a digital tyre pressure monitoring system as well as voice command for the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the safety front, customers can look forward to extra airbags (six up from two), new-generation seat belt pre-tensioners and a seat belt reminder for the front passenger seat.

The mid-tier Tiggo 4 Pro Comfort model sports the same specification list as the Urban but comes fitted exclusively with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Step inside the flagship Tiggo 4 Pro Elite SE and you will find that Chery has added its radar-equipped Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): a suite of active driver aids that include adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision warning system that monitors traffic flow and pre-empts emergency braking as well as lane-keep and lane departure warning systems. There's also a 360º around-view monitor system for easier manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Pricing for the refreshed 2022 Tiggo 4 Pro model derivatives is as follows:

Urban 1.5 manual: R299,900

Comfort 1.5 CVT: R336,900

Elite 1.5T CVT SE: R399,900

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and 1,000,000km/10-year engine warranty.