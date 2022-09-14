LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Our Audi RS e-tron is a silent skidpan assassin

Our long-termer Audi RS E-Tron GT, very closely related to the Porsche Taycan chassis and powertrain, manages a similarly dazzling job of sprinting.
Keen readers would have been observing our missives since taking delivery over a month ago. In that time, we explored its technical make-up, fascinating interior execution, economy credentials and passers-by responses to its incredible aesthetic qualities.
This week we opted to focus on the crucial performance aspect of the vehicle, with a trip to Gerotek test facilities in Tshwane, with our trusted VBOX telemetry equipment in tow.
A reminder of the credentials. A 93.4kWh battery powers two electric motors, delivering 440kW (470kW in overboost) and 830Nm. It features a two-speed transmission, all-wheel drive and a differential lock at the rear axle. Audi quotes a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds. Surprise, surprise, that is what we achieved over the customary three runs down the main straight of the facility.
Dynamic mode was engaged and the electronic stability programme had been de-activated. No need to build up that tachometer as you would in an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. Simply stab the power pedal down and aside from the subtle, synthesised whine of the motors, the RS emits silence as it breaks 100km/h then 200km/h very soon after.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
In 2022 any vehicle with a 0-100km/h sprint time of over four seconds could be described as merely brisk, rather an outright fast.
Such is the extent to which the performance goalposts have moved in the modern era. And as various electric weapons have proven, a vehicle does not require an excess of cylinders or massive displacements to rocket out of the starting blocks.
Back in 2018 we tested the McLaren 720S. It looked spectacular, with its wind-cheating shape and over-the-top (but functional) aerodynamic elements, that included a hydraulic air-brake to help shrug off extreme velocities.
Its 3,994cc, twin-turbocharged V8 produced 537kW and 770Nm, facilitating a claimed 0-100km/h time of 2.9 seconds. During a hot afternoon test session at Midvaal Raceway we managed to get 3.6 seconds; still impressive, leading us to declare the British supercar as one of the finest technical achievements of the time.
Move forward a few years and the vehicle that once again redefined our expectations of fast was the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Testing it in 2020, the German electric performance car planted occupants' heads in seats with a sprint time of 2.8 seconds. An in complete silence: its two electric motors spat spit out a whopping 560kW and 1,050Nm! The force on hard launch is simply unreal and unlike anything previously experienced. Instant, unfettered thrust, re-arranging the viscera and your concept of speed altogether.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Our first run yielded 0-100km/h in 3.33 seconds, with the quarter mile dispatched in 11.31 seconds. It was marginally slower on the next two runs (3.34 and 3.38 seconds).
So brutal was the acceleration on the first attempt, that the keys of the vehicle and my smartphone were thrown out the pockets of my (admittedly loose-fitting) pants.
With smartphone and key secured; we proceeded onto the low-friction surface of the skid pan. Not before Business Day Motor News colleague Phuti Mpyane activated the sprinkler system, naturally.
After one or two loops around, it was quite clear that the all-wheel drive system was set up for safer, more predictable understeer. Which is exactly the kind of trait you want in the real world. Add to that the fat rubber ensuring unflappable levels of grip. Inducing sideways thrills in the RS requires heavy use of the right foot. Once traction is broken, keep prodding to sustain the smile-inducing, sideways momentum. Best done in a controlled, private environment of course.
Next up, our Audi is scheduled for a stint with technology contributor Nafisa Akabor, with a long-distance jaunt on the cards.
