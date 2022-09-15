Like the Grecale, the GranTurismo will be offered in Modena and range-topping Trofeo guises, and though Maserati hasn’t confirmed the outputs, it’s likely the Trofeo will produce 395kW and boast a sub four-second 0-100km/h sprint.
TimesLIVE
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Maserati takes the wraps off its stunning new GranTurismo
Image: Supplied
Maserati has taken the wraps off its new GranTurismo sports coupe before its official reveal.
It succeeds the GranTurismo produced from 2007 to 2019 and, as before, it is a two-door four-seater.
The styling hasn’t strayed too much from its predecessor’s template with its swept-back design, pumped-out wheel arches and low-mounted grille, but the tail lights are flatter and the headlamps reshaped.
Under the bonnet things have changed more radically, with the old V8 engine consigned to history. The car in the pictures is powered by the twin-turbo V6 “Nettuno” engine that recently made its debut in the mid-engined MC20 supercar and Grecale SUV.
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
