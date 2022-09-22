Upon purchase of the Triton Heritage Edition, customers will be presented with a gift box crammed with goodies and value-adds. Some of these include membership to a 4x4 club that will let owners get more familiar with the off-road capabilities of their vehicles under the guidance of expert instructors.
Also on offer is a specially curated off-roading road trip designed to showcase the beauty and heritage of SA from behind the wheel of their own vehicle. Finally, owners will be presented with a Heritage Edition card that unlocks access to the Heritage Edition portal: a world of VIP customer support offering direct aftersales support, concierge services such as personalised service bookings, latest upgrade offerings, service plan extensions and many more personalised experiences.
Powering the Triton Heritage Edition is the firm's familiar 2.4l MIVEC turbodiesel engine tuned to deliver 133kW at 3,500rpm and 430Nm of torque at 2,500rpm. Power is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission featuring Intelligent Shift Control.
Now available from dealers, the Triton Heritage Edition retails for R719,990. This includes a three-year/100,000km manufacturers warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan.
Mitsubishi launches new Triton Heritage Edition
Image: Supplied
To celebrate Heritage Month, Mitsubishi has launched the new Triton Heritage Edition.
Reserved for the range-topping Triton double cab 4x4 and limited to 50 units, this exclusive special edition hits the asphalt with a range of exterior modifications. These include a stealthy black finish applied to the lower scuff plate, grille, wheel arch cladding and roof bars. The front fenders are adorned with numbered Heritage badges.
Standard equipment includes an integrated tow bar, rubberised load bin with a black Keko roll bar as well as a handy black tonneau cover to keep your cargo safe. Inside the cabin is a numbered plaque reminding passengers of this Triton's unique special edition status.
Image: Supplied
