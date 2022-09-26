New Models

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the VW Golf R ‘20 Years’ Edition

26 September 2022 - 08:51 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tells you everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf R "20 Years" Edition that packs 245kW and a 270km/h top speed.

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they help a Volkswagen fan upgrade from a Polo into something a bit more spacious.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the capable Chery Tiggo 7 Pro.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 BMW i4

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the electrifying BMW i4 M50.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Portfolio committee rejects Mbalula’s zero-alcohol driving law news
  2. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  3. New Volkswagen Polo sedan touches down in SA New Models
  4. Suzuki announces #JimnyGathering news
  5. Ten locally-built cars South Africans loved Features

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...