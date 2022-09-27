This is how much the new 2022 BMW 3 Series will set you back in SA

The recently revitalised 2022 BMW 3 Series (G20-generation) line-up is now available in SA and offers local motorists revised styling as well as numerous technology tweaks.

Exterior upgrades are subtle and take the form of a redesigned front apron with more substantial air intakes sporting a gloss-black finish. The kidney grilles have been updated and are now flanked by a pair of slimmer LED headlamps fitted with integrated daytime running lights in an inverted L shape. Adaptive LED headlights are available as an option.

Other cosmetic updates standard across the range include a fresh set of 17-inch alloy wheels, M High-gloss Shadowline trim as well as a restyled rear bumper that, depending on the engine variant, houses exhaust tailpipes ranging in size from 90mm to 100mm. Customers can also choose to fit the M Sport package (standard on the 330i) or new M Sport package Pro.