This is how much the new 2022 BMW 3 Series will set you back in SA
The recently revitalised 2022 BMW 3 Series (G20-generation) line-up is now available in SA and offers local motorists revised styling as well as numerous technology tweaks.
Exterior upgrades are subtle and take the form of a redesigned front apron with more substantial air intakes sporting a gloss-black finish. The kidney grilles have been updated and are now flanked by a pair of slimmer LED headlamps fitted with integrated daytime running lights in an inverted L shape. Adaptive LED headlights are available as an option.
Other cosmetic updates standard across the range include a fresh set of 17-inch alloy wheels, M High-gloss Shadowline trim as well as a restyled rear bumper that, depending on the engine variant, houses exhaust tailpipes ranging in size from 90mm to 100mm. Customers can also choose to fit the M Sport package (standard on the 330i) or new M Sport package Pro.
Tick the box on the former and BMW will bolt on more aggressive front and rear bumpers, kidney grilles with a honeycomb finish and 18-inch M lightweight alloy wheels with mixed-size tyres. Pick the latter and the sporty feels are amplified with extended M High-gloss Shadowline trim, M lights Shadowline as well as M Sport brakes with red calipers.
BMW has also expanded the exterior paint palette for the new 3 Series range and is offering Skyscraper Grey metallic and M Brooklyn Grey metallic as part of the M Sport package. The BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic special paint finishes can also be selected. Customers can also choose from a selection of about 150 additional BMW Individual special paint finishes.
The interior of the new 3 Series has been treated to a fairly comprehensive overhaul, with a new dashboard design built specially to accommodate the BMW Curved Display as seen in the all-electric i4. Here, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster merges seamlessly with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, creating a single high-resolution unit. Running the firm's latest software, this cutting-edge system has allowed BMW to cut down on the number of physical buttons cluttering up the dashboard and centre console.
Things such as the ventilation controls have been integrated into the infotainment system, which means the cabin now exudes a cleaner and more sophisticated air. Even the gear lever has been replaced with a smaller notch-style selector. However, for those averse to smudging the touchscreen, BMW has included an “old-school” mechanical click-wheel controller between the seats that allows you to quickly access all menus and settings.
Standard specification has been adjusted and now features three-zone automatic climate control as standard equipment. This is complemented by an extended storage package, front and rear park distance control and BMW Live Cockpit Plus including BMW Maps.
There are no significant changes to the car's chassis or power trains (both four- and six-cylinder) and the local line-up continues as is with the 318i, 320i, 320d, 330i and M340i.
Pricing is as follows:
318i Sport Line: R767,893
318i M Sport package: R817,893
320i Sport Line: R832,893
320i M Sport Package: R882,893
320d Sport Line: R880,313
320d M Sport Package: R930,313
330i M Sport: R 953,197
M340i xDrive M Performance: R1,338,206
M340i xDrive M Sport package Pro: R1,353,206