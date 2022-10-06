Hennessey, the Texas, US-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced the arrival of its all-new VelociRaptor 500 Bronco — the eighth VelociRaptor model to come from its development team.
Engineered to be more potent and capable than Ford’s factory Bronco Raptor, Hennessey’s engineers tweaked the 4x4’s twin-turbocharged 3.0l V6 engine for more power.
A new high-capacity intercooler, proprietary engine management system tuning, and fitment of low-flow exhaust system enable the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco to deliver nearly 20% more output to arrive at 373kW and 746Nm of torque.
The new, high-output Hennessey model increases capability, adding serious speed on road and ratcheting up its off-road ability. But Hennessey didn’t stop there. The engineering team boosts road presence and style with its Hennessey Heritage graphics, adorned with a Hennessey bucking bronco, exclusive bumpers and 10-spoke alloy wheels. The interior features Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats and numbered plaque.
“Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they’ve been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one. Ford’s Raptor version is a big improvement, but the engine has even more potential. Our engineering team has released its potency to create the ultimate all-powerful off-road SUV,” said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO.
The Bronco comes with three-year/58,000km warranty. The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available for international shipping. It is priced from $32,950 (R585,641) exclusive of the base Ford Bronco Raptor.
Meanwhile, Ford plans to launch a new Ford Ranger at the end of 2022, with the new Ranger Raptor expected to arrive in SA in the first quarter of 2023.
Hennessey gives the Ford Bronco Raptor a serious boost
Hennessey, the Texas, US-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced the arrival of its all-new VelociRaptor 500 Bronco — the eighth VelociRaptor model to come from its development team.
Engineered to be more potent and capable than Ford’s factory Bronco Raptor, Hennessey’s engineers tweaked the 4x4’s twin-turbocharged 3.0l V6 engine for more power.
A new high-capacity intercooler, proprietary engine management system tuning, and fitment of low-flow exhaust system enable the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco to deliver nearly 20% more output to arrive at 373kW and 746Nm of torque.
The new, high-output Hennessey model increases capability, adding serious speed on road and ratcheting up its off-road ability. But Hennessey didn’t stop there. The engineering team boosts road presence and style with its Hennessey Heritage graphics, adorned with a Hennessey bucking bronco, exclusive bumpers and 10-spoke alloy wheels. The interior features Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats and numbered plaque.
“Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they’ve been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one. Ford’s Raptor version is a big improvement, but the engine has even more potential. Our engineering team has released its potency to create the ultimate all-powerful off-road SUV,” said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO.
The Bronco comes with three-year/58,000km warranty. The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available for international shipping. It is priced from $32,950 (R585,641) exclusive of the base Ford Bronco Raptor.
Meanwhile, Ford plans to launch a new Ford Ranger at the end of 2022, with the new Ranger Raptor expected to arrive in SA in the first quarter of 2023.
Maserati unveils new GranTurismo with petrol and electric powertrains
New VW Tiguan R arrives in SA —This is how much it will cost you
Everything you need to know about the new Lamborghini Urus S
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos