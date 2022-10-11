Jaguar F-Type 75 special editions are heading to SA

In the F-Type R 75 this motor is modified to produce 423kW and 700Nm. This allows it to sprint from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.7 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 300km/h. Both models promise an impressive soundtrack thanks to a switchable active exhaust system that when set to Dynamic mode offers all manner of crackles, pops and bangs.
For improved handling on the limit both the F-Type 75 and R 75 come equipped with lightweight die-cast aluminium suspension knuckles and larger wheel bearings that, according to Jaguar, offer improved control and enhanced steering feel. The R 75 further benefits from revised upper ball joints that significantly increase camber and toe stiffness. It also gets a full set of specially-developed Pirelli P Zero tyres (265/35/ZR20 up front and 305/30/ZR20 at the rear) to provide even more mechanical grip on your favourite road.
Available as a cost option on the range-topping F-Type R 75 is Jaguar’s fade-resistant Carbon Ceramic Matrix (CCM) braking system featuring 398mm and 380mm front and rear discs with six- and four-piston monobloc calipers with a distinctive yellow finish.
Available in both Convertible and Coupé body styles the new Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition models will reach SA in January 2023. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time.
Image: Supplied
Built to commemorate 75 years of Jaguar sports cars as well as its final year of production, the new F-Type 75 and R 75 special editions are a last high-octane hurrah to the internal combustion engine before the British marque goes purely electric from 2025 onwards.
As such both of these models are fitted with a range of subtle exterior modifications including commemorative badges, gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels (five-spoke on the 75 and 10-spoke on the peppier R 75) and the option of unique Giola Green metallic paint.
The cabins of both F-Type 75 special editions have also been treated to some cosmetic fettling. Climb inside and you'll notice a standard interior Black Pack as well as a unique silhouette motif applied to both the Engine Spin centre console finisher and stainless steel tread plates. Other standout features include a pair of lightweight slimline Performance seats upholstered in luxurious Windsor leather and an Ebony Suedecloth headliner.
So what's under the hood? Well powering the F-Type 75 is Jaguar's exceptional 5.0l supercharged V8 engine tuned to deliver 331kW and 580Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels — and a trick electronic active rear differential — via an eight-speed Quickshift gearbox for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.6 seconds and maximum speed of 285km/h.
Image: Supplied
