BMW has unveiled an all-new model, and for once it isn't some 25-tonne luxury SUV or a similarly lardy all-electric fastback that nobody in SA will buy because of our ridiculously high EV import duties and crumbling, unreliable electricity infrastructure. Nope, the new M2 is none of the above. Instead it's a relatively simple two-door coupé with seating (at a squeeze) for four and a boot just large enough to accomodate a weekend away. Very nice.
It's a mean looking thing too, with a macho visage defined by all manner of sharp edges and squared-off intakes that combine to give the M2 an identity all its own. While it might be a stretch to refer to it as beautiful, this newcomer is certainly easier on the eyes than the polarising M3 and M4. Speaking of which, the new G87-generation M2 shares similar chassis architecture, making it longer, wider and lower than the outgoing M2 CS. This obviously also helps with ride and handling as well as freeing up a bit more interior space. An M Carbon roof can also be fitted, lowering the car's centre of gravity and saving 6kg.
The new BMW M2 is finally here and it means business
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
As is the case with its bigger brothers, the M2 is powered by the firm's mighty S58 3.0l twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine tuned to deliver 338kW at 6,250rpm and 550Nm of torque between 2,650 and 5,870rpm. This is sent exclusively to the rear wheels (there is no option of xDrive here) via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic or a traditionalist-baiting six-speed manual gearbox. The latter – as is the case with most modern manuals these days – is bolstered by an electric aid BMW calls Gear Shift Assistant, which automatically blips the throttle when changing down a gear.
Performance figures are impressive to say the least, with BMW claiming the automatic variant will blast its way from standstill to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds. The manual is slightly slower at 4.3 seconds. Both are limited to a maximum top speed of 250km/h, however customers can raise this to 285km/h by choosing to fit the optional M Driver’s Package.
Image: Supplied
Formidable in a straight line, the M2 promises to be equally adept through the curvy bits thanks to its trick underpinnings and motorsport-derived suspension technology. Drivers can also look forward to standard adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, variable-ratio M Servotronic steering, M Traction Control with 10 stages of intervention as well as the firm's Active M Differential that, working in conjunction with the car's DSC system, can generate a locking effect of up to 100% whenever required.
As with other models in the current BMW M car lineup, the M2 rides on a staggered wheel setup. 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels shod with 275/35 profile tyres are found up front while the rear axle benefits from larger 20-inch wheels wrapped in 285/30 profile tyres. Behind them lurks a M Compound brake package with six-piston calipers and 380mm rotors up at the front and 370mm discs and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. It is also linked to BMW's latest integrated braking system that offers two pedal-feel settings.
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin the M2 is a tech-lover's dream with the ultra-sleek and intuitive BMW Curved Display taking centre stage. Linking seamlessly the 14.9-inch digital instrument cluster with the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, this version also features an array of M-specific readouts including shift lights, vehicle setup, tyre condition as well as the M drift analyser and M lap timer. A head-up display is also available as a cost option.
Standard features include three-zone automatic climate control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with integrated satellite navigation, ambient lighting and the firm's Hi-Fi speaker system. While the Sensatec/Alcantara-covered sport seats should provide enough comfort and support for most, customers do have the choice of upgrading to more sculpted Vernasca leather/Sensatec M Sport seats with integral head restraints or a pair of lightweight M Carbon bucket seats that help to reduce the car's kerb weight by around 10.8kg.
Image: Supplied
Other notable options include the M Race Track Package, interior trim strips with a sporty carbon fibre finish and a set of more aggressive tyres designed for racetrack use.
In terms of availability the new BMW M2 will be available in South Africa from the second quarter of 2023 with pricing expected to be announced closer to the time. The car is also making its public debut at this week's BMW M Fest at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on October 15 and 16. TimesLIVE Motoring might get a chance to experience it from the driver's seat, so stay tuned for our driving impressions as and when they happen.
