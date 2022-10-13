Jaguar Classic has revealed two exclusive C-type Continuations built to celebrate the vehicle’s success in the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans where it finished first, second, fourth and ninth. The winning driver pair of Tony Rolt and Duncan Hamilton covered more than 4,023km at an average speed of 170.34km/h, breaking the previous record, and became the first winners to take the title with an average speed of more than 160km/h.
Revealed 70 years after the C-type was at the pinnacle of sports car racing, each of these exquisite Continuation models is individually handcrafted at Jaguar’s state-of-the-art Classic Works facility in Coventry, using the same in-period build methods and techniques to ensure the limited run are authentic to the originals. This is bolstered by the British firm's access to modern day tools as well as advanced CAD modelling technology.
Manufactured to the specification of the 1953 Works C-types, each Continuation sports an aluminium body beneath which resides a 3.4l straight-six engine breathing through meticulously refurbished triple Weber 40DCO3 carburettors. According to Jaguar Classic, this set-up is good for a claimed 164kW. All Continuation models are FIA-approved and eligible to participate in assorted FIA Historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge, which takes place at a variety of racetracks, including Le Mans and Silverstone.
Jaguar unveils two exquisite C-type Continuation ‘70-Edition’ models
Image: Supplied
Jaguar Classic has revealed two exclusive C-type Continuations built to celebrate the vehicle’s success in the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans where it finished first, second, fourth and ninth. The winning driver pair of Tony Rolt and Duncan Hamilton covered more than 4,023km at an average speed of 170.34km/h, breaking the previous record, and became the first winners to take the title with an average speed of more than 160km/h.
Revealed 70 years after the C-type was at the pinnacle of sports car racing, each of these exquisite Continuation models is individually handcrafted at Jaguar’s state-of-the-art Classic Works facility in Coventry, using the same in-period build methods and techniques to ensure the limited run are authentic to the originals. This is bolstered by the British firm's access to modern day tools as well as advanced CAD modelling technology.
Manufactured to the specification of the 1953 Works C-types, each Continuation sports an aluminium body beneath which resides a 3.4l straight-six engine breathing through meticulously refurbished triple Weber 40DCO3 carburettors. According to Jaguar Classic, this set-up is good for a claimed 164kW. All Continuation models are FIA-approved and eligible to participate in assorted FIA Historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge, which takes place at a variety of racetracks, including Le Mans and Silverstone.
Image: Supplied
In styling, each new C-type Continuation “70-Edition” has been exclusively tailored in an evocative colour and trim, with handcrafted silver enamelled badging, “70-Edition” stitching and embroidery and painted roundels with racing number 70.
The first of these editions is finished in a one-off colour of Verbier Silver with Cranberry Red leather interior. This never to be repeated colour and trim combination is inspired by the C-type’s Platinum Anniversary. The second “70-Edition” is a tribute to the victorious 1953 car of Rolt and Hamilton (C-type XKC051) and is finished in the Works Team colours of British Racing Green with Suede Green leather. The “70-Edition” logo is inspired by the visual features of the C-type, originally created by Jaguar designer Malcolm Sayer.
Each “70-Edition” comes with a bespoke key housing and dashboard plaque from partner jeweller Deakin & Francis — England’s oldest manufacturing jewellers founded in 1786.
So how much will these beauties set you back? According to Jaguar Classic, each C-type Continuation “70-Edition” model wears a price tag of £1.5m (about R30.57m).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
The new BMW M2 is finally here and it means business
Jaguar F-Type 75 special editions are heading to SA
SA debut for new Mercedes-AMG C43 and C63
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos