Feisty new Porsche 911 Carrera T breaks cover
Porsche has unveiled its new 911 Carrera T. Slotting in between the standard Carrera and sportier Carrera S, the Carrera T offers a slightly more purist driving experience thanks to a reduction in kerb weight. Porsche achieved this by omitting the rear seats, reducing the amount of sound insulation and installing lightweight glass plus a lightweight battery.
The result of this load-shedding is a sports car that tips the scales at 1,470kg. This makes the manual-equipped Carrera T the lightest series 911 fitted with the entry-level engine, coming in 35kg lighter than the 911 Carrera with a standard eight-speed PDK.
Complementing this weight reduction is a standard Sport Chrono package, PASM sports suspension system that drops the car 10mm lower to the asphalt and a mechanical rear differential lock aided by Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV). Rear-axle steering is optional. For maximum grip Porsche has bolted on a set of staggered (20-inch front and 21-inch rear) Titanium Grey Carrera S wheels shod with 245/35 (front) and 305/30 (rear) tyres.
Powering the Carrera T is a 3.0l twin-turbocharged flat-six engine making 283kW and 450Nm. Exhaling through a standard sports exhaust system, it allows this lightweight 911 to romp from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and reach a VO2 max of 291km/h. A seven-speed manual gearbox is fitted as standard with an eight-speed PDK available as an option.
To stand out from its lardier siblings, the Carrera T features a number of subtle cosmetic tweaks with the exterior mirrors, door logos, rear logos and trim strips on the rear deck lid all finished in Agate Grey. The exhaust tailpipes are finished in gloss black. Customers can choose from four solid exterior paint colours (Black, White, Guards Red and Racing Yellow) as well as four metallic finishes (Deep Black, Gentian Blue, Ice Grey and GT Silver). Available special colours include Chalk, Carmine Red, Shark Blue and Python Green.
Inside the cabin you'll find a standard small-diameter GT sports steering wheel, four-way adjustable Sports Seats Plus and a combination of matte- and gloss-black decorative trim. Ticking the box on the optional Carrera T interior package will add seat belts finished in either Slate Grey or Lizard Green. The same goes for the decorative stitching, 911 logo embossed in the headrests as well as the stripes down the seat centres. The floor mats also offer the logo and stitching in either one of these extrovert contrasting colours.
Porsche South Africa confirmed on Wednesday that the new 911 Carrera T will reach our shores next year. Pricing is expected to start at R2.08m with a three-year Driveplan.
