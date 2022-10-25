Pricing for the Eletre starts at £89,500 (roughly R1,869,930) with the Eletre S coming in at £104,500 (roughly R2,182,357). This mid-tier model features enhanced specification including privacy glass, an active rear spoiler, configurable ambient lighting, illuminated side sills, auto-dimming side mirrors and an air quality system. It also includes a 2,160-watt 23-speaker KEF Reference Audio system. Finally, the £120,000 (roughly R2,506,056) Eletre R differentiates itself with a Lotus Dynamic Handling Pack, Carbon Fibre Pack, gloss black wheels, stainless steel sports pedals, black badging and high-performance tyres.
At the time of writing the Lotus Eletre is not under consideration for the South African market.
New 2022 Lotus Eletre pricing and specifications announced
Image: Supplied
Lotus on Tuesday unveiled pricing and specifications for its new all-electric Eletre SUV.
Built on the British firm's new Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, the rakishly styled Eletre is said to blend that famed Lotus handling and performance dynamism into a practical everyday package the whole family can enjoy.
“The launch of the Eletre is the natural next step for Lotus,” said Group vice-president and MD Matt Windle.
“Two-seater sports cars are not for everyone, and we want to offer a Lotus for every stage of your life. The Eletre is the start of that.”
Three different versions of this Hyper SUV are available, starting with the Eletre and Eletre S that both share a dual-motor powertrain juiced by a 112kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Putting out 450kW and 710Nm of torque, Lotus claims both derivatives will scorch from their way from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 258km/h. In terms of driving range you're looking at a maximum of 600km on a charge.
Image: Supplied
The flagship Eletre R sports a similar electric powertrain but benefits from a dual-speed transmission and considerably more power. 675kW and 985Nm of torque means this range-topper will hit 100km/h from a standstill in a claimed 2.95 seconds and a VO2 Max of 265km/h. This extra performance does come at a price, however, and that's range. On a single charge 112kWh lithium-ion battery pack you'll do well to reach the claimed 490km.
The Eletre R also benefits from something called Track Mode that provides a lowered ride height and more performance-oriented settings for the dampers and anti-roll control. Calibrated around the Nürburgring, it promises to deliver sharper handling at the limit.
Standard specification is generous across the Eletre range and all models benefit from active air suspension, five drive modes, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, an active front grille and 22-inch 10-spoke forged wheels (20- and 23-inch wheels are optional).
Inside the luxurious cabin and you will find standard niceties such as wireless smartphone charging, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats and four-zone automatic climate control. There's also an "intelligent cockpit" infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a 1,380-watt 15-speaker KEF Premium Audio, operated via a centrally mounted 15.1-inch full High-Definition OLED centre screen. All models feature five seats as standard, with a four-seat layout available as part of the Executive Seat Pack.
