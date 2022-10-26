The Indian-built Hyundai Venue has been a local resident since 2019, entering the segment as the gatekeeper into Hyundai’s range of sport-utility vehicles and crossovers. Since then, 17,162 Venue models have found new homes in South Africa, and with the current model facelift, Hyundai intends to increase that figure.
Exterior updates
Facelifts come in varying degrees. There are subtle facelifts and those where the revisions to the vehicle are noticeable and substantial. The new Venue still looks like an urban-centric crossover but there are visual cues to help you distinguish the old from the new.
From the front, you’ll notice a revised face with minor tweaks made to the grille and headlamps. Swing over to the back and there you’ll be met with a rear that includes new taillights running across the width of the boot. If you squint hard enough, you might see hints of the VW T-Cross. The competition is fierce in this space, so taking a page out of your competitor's sketchbook might occur from time to time.
Depending on the model variant, the Venue can be specced with three varying wheel options. In the entry grade, a 15-inch wheel with steel rims is offered. Move into the mid-spec and the shoe size is upgraded to a 16-inches with plastic covers. Lastly, the two top variants, which include the N-Line, maintain the same 16-inch size but with attractive alloy designs. These variants are also distinguished by a set of roof rails. A two-tone exterior colour scheme is available only in the N-Line.
Four things to know about the revitalised Hyundai Venue range
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Interior updates
Some minor tweaks have been made to the Venue’s cabin, which include the addition of a USB-C port on the existing USB. An eight-inch display takes its place in the dash, displaying your media operations as well as an image of your rear surroundings through the vehicle's reverse camera. Media and navigation can be mirrored from your smartphone through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
The Venue has steering-mounted audio controls as well as cruise control, which is also activated through steering-mounted controls.
From a safety perspective, it comes standard with two airbags in the entry-level variant, while six are offered through the remainder of the range. Other safety systems range from Isofix child seat anchors to anti-lock brakes,, electronic stability control and electronic brake-force distribution.
Image: Supplied
Engine updates
The Koreans make use of two engine and drivetrain options in the updated Venue. There’s a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged-petrol as well as a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol without forced induction. You’ll get greater output from the smaller unit at 88kW and 172Nm, while sipping fuel at a rate of 6.5l/100km when paired with a manual, and 6.9l/100km with the seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.
This motor can be paired to any of the variants, and like other small capacity engines we’ve seen lately, it punches above its weight. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are compatible with the 1.0-litre. In the 1.2-litre engine, you can expect an output of 61kW and 115Nm, with an average fuel consumption figure of 6.5l/100km. There is no option of a DCT here.
Image: Supplied
Range
With a starting price of R294,900, the Hyundai Venue range consists of three Motion variants on the lower end, offered in both manual and DCT. You then get the Fluid in manual and DCT, and lastly, the range-topping N coming in at R449,900.
The Venue is offered with Hyundai’s seven-year/200,000km warranty, a similar year and mileage (150, 000km) roadside assist, and a three-year service plan.
