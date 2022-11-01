New Models

New Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition helps drive sustainability

01 November 2022 - 16:07 By Motoring Reporter
The new Bentayga Odyssean Edition is the most sustainable model in the Bentayga lineup.
Image: Supplied

Bentley has unveiled its all-new Bentayga Odyssean Edition. Limited to 70 units, this exclusive, luxury SUV is focused on sustainability, coming with a hybrid powertrain that marries a 3.0l TFSI V6 petrol engine to a 100kW electric motor and 18kWh battery pack.

Bentley claims a system output of 340kW and 700Nm of torque, good enough for 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds and a VO2 Max of 254km/h. This performance is complemented by a maximum electric-only range of 45km at speeds of up to 135km/h. 

The 22-inch wheels feature Pale Brodgar accents.
Image: Supplied

Of course, sustainability is not only focused on the powertrain, but with materials employed inside the cabin too. Indeed, climb inside the Bentayga Odyssean Edition and you will find it uses open-pore Koa veneers that apparently demand 90% less lacquer than high-gloss equivalents. Bentley has also made liberal use of sustainable natural leather for the seats and 100% British wool for the upholstery panels.

Other notable highlights of the bespoke three-colour interior come in the form of model-specific seat embroidery, Odyssean Edition door-tread plates and matching exterior D-pillar badging.

Open-pore Koa veneers use 90% less lacquer than high-gloss equivalents.
Image: Supplied

The exterior stands out with a range of subtle styling tweaks, including 22-inch 10-spoke wheels painted with Pale Brodgar accents. This calming metallic hue is also applied to the vehicle's brightware, which includes the front and rear bumpers, headlight and tail-light surrounds, and lower-body side chrome. A curated exterior palette of six colours has been recommended to harmonise with said accents. However the full Bentley palette of more than 60 colours is also available. 

The Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition will go on sale this month, ahead of production, which is slated to start in the first quarter of 2023. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time. 

