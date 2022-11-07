Volkswagen announced on Monday that the Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available in South Africa.
Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque's iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric, which features a classic check pattern design.
The brainchild of Gunhild Liljequist — the first woman to work in the Volkswagen design department — Clark Plaid made its debut in the very first Golf GTI that launched back in 1976. Since then it's become something of a cult favourite with GTI fans all over the world.
The new Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available at Volkswagen dealers and retails for R716,500 — R16,700 less than the current Golf GTI fitted with leather seats as standard.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition checks into Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen announced on Monday that the Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available in South Africa.
Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque's iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric, which features a classic check pattern design.
The brainchild of Gunhild Liljequist — the first woman to work in the Volkswagen design department — Clark Plaid made its debut in the very first Golf GTI that launched back in 1976. Since then it's become something of a cult favourite with GTI fans all over the world.
The new Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available at Volkswagen dealers and retails for R716,500 — R16,700 less than the current Golf GTI fitted with leather seats as standard.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
SVI Engineering offers B6 armouring package for locally built Nissan Navara
WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new 2022 BAIC Beijing X55
Brazen BMW M4 pickup stuns SEMA showgoers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos