Refreshed 2022 Citroën C5 Aircross is now available in SA
The updated 2022 Citroën C5 Aircross has touched down in Mzansi bringing with it a host of cosmetic tweaks and technological upgrades.
On the exterior you can look forward to a fresh new face that embraces a revised design language where the roundness of the outgoing model gives way to structured lines that help this crossover look wider and more imposing.
Another new feature is the brand's signature chevrons that are now black lacquered, underlined with chrome, and visually stretched by a set of narrowing chrome and black piano keys that gradually blend into the daytime LED lighting. Other highlights are fully functional side skirts that aid aerodynamics and a protective skirt on the bottom of the vehicle's front bumper.
Diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels are standard across the range as are gloss black side mirror caps and functional roof bars. The taillamp clusters have also been redesigned and incorporate an eye-catching three-dimensional LED light signature.
As before, the Citroën C5 Aircross is available in two model derivatives starting with the entry-level Feel that comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and fully customisable 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster. You also score dual-zone climate control, cruise control, rear park distance control, aluminium pedals, Drive Mode Select and seats in black and grey fabric.
The flagship Shine model ups the specification ante with a larger 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power adjustable drivers seat, stainless steel sill scuff plates, leather upholstery, push-button start, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a hands-free, foot operated motorised tailgate with programmable opening height memory. There's also a reverse camera, 180º park assist and a slew of active driver aids including brake assist, active safety brake, collision risk alert, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring.
Finally, customers can opt to fit a panoramic sunroof with electric interior blind.
The Feel and Shine are powered by a 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sending 121kW and 240Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Expect 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds and combined fuel consumption of 7.9l/100km.
The Citroën C5 Aircross Feel is priced at R633,900 while the range-topping Shine will set you back R683,900. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.