Refreshed 2022 Citroën C5 Aircross is now available in SA

10 November 2022 - 17:25 By Motoring Staff
The updated Citroën C5 Aircross gets a somewhat more aggressive face.
Image: Supplied

The updated 2022 Citroën C5 Aircross has touched down in Mzansi bringing with it a host of cosmetic tweaks and technological upgrades.

On the exterior you can look forward to a fresh new face that embraces a revised design language where the roundness of the outgoing model gives way to structured lines that help this crossover look wider and more imposing.

Revised taillamp clusters sport a three-dimensional LED signature.
Image: Supplied

Another new feature is the brand's signature chevrons that are now black lacquered, underlined with chrome, and visually stretched by a set of narrowing chrome and black piano keys that gradually blend into the daytime LED lighting. Other highlights are fully functional side skirts that aid aerodynamics and a protective skirt on the bottom of the vehicle's front bumper. 

Diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels are standard across the range as are gloss black side mirror caps and functional roof bars. The taillamp clusters have also been redesigned and incorporate an eye-catching three-dimensional LED light signature. 

The boot offers 720l of luggage space.
Image: Supplied

As before, the Citroën C5 Aircross is available in two model derivatives starting with the entry-level Feel that comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and fully customisable 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster. You also score dual-zone climate control, cruise control, rear park distance control, aluminium pedals, Drive Mode Select and seats in black and grey fabric. 

The flagship Shine model ups the specification ante with a larger 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power adjustable drivers seat, stainless steel sill scuff plates, leather upholstery, push-button start, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a hands-free, foot operated motorised tailgate with programmable opening height memory. There's also a reverse camera, 180º park assist and a slew of active driver aids including brake assist, active safety brake, collision risk alert, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring.

Finally, customers can opt to fit a panoramic sunroof with electric interior blind. 

Both models roll on diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

The Feel and Shine are powered by a 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sending 121kW and 240Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Expect 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds and combined fuel consumption of 7.9l/100km. 

The Citroën C5 Aircross Feel is priced at R633,900 while the range-topping Shine will set you back R683,900. This includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan. 

