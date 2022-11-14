New Models

Nissan launches new Magnite Red Edition

14 November 2022 - 10:38 By Motoring Reporter
Subtle red accents make the Magnite's exterior pop.
Subtle red accents make the Magnite's exterior pop.
Image: Supplied

Nissan is offering customers the chance to snap up its racy new Magnite Red Edition.

Based on the popular Magnite Acenta, this limited edition model stands out with with a plethora of sporty red accents that help to accentuate the crossover's curves and edges. Nissan has also bolted on a set of red brake calipers, fitted an exclusive badges and graphics package as well as pimping the tailgate with an eye-catching chrome finisher. Customers can choose between two exterior paint colours – Onyx Black or Storm White. 

The Magnite Red Edition's interior is amplified by stylish red accents, a red-themed dashboard as well as LED scuff plates. Wireless charging is also included as standard as is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, hill start assist, traction control, ABS, cruise and hill descent control. 

The cabin gets a red-themed dashboard.
The cabin gets a red-themed dashboard.
Image: Supplied

Powering the stylish newcomer is Nissan's 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine pushing out 74kW and 160Nm of torque when paired to the five-speed manual gearbox. Opt for the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and maximum drops to 152Nm.

At the time of writing only 600 units of the Nissan Magnite Red Edition have been earmarked for the South African market with prices starting at R298,300. This includes a comprehensive six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/30,000km service plan. 

Refreshed 2022 Citroën C5 Aircross is now available in South Africa

The updated 2022 Citroën C5 Aircross has touched down in Mzansi bringing with it a host of cosmetic tweaks and technological upgrades.
Motoring
3 days ago

Everything you need to know about the new all-electric EX90

The new Volvo EX90 is the successor to the flagship XC90 SUV. Revealed to the world in Stockholm on Wednesday, it’s not just the most advanced car ...
Motoring
4 days ago

New Porsche 911 Dakar teased ahead of November 16 reveal

Porsche has dropped teaser pics of its upcoming 911 Dakar: a do-anything, go-anywhere version of the iconic German sports car that promises genuine ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It’s the end of the road for the Toyota Urban Cruiser news
  2. Last current-generation Ford Ranger rolls off Silverton assembly plant news
  3. Magnussen takes stunning first F1 pole for Haas in Brazil Motorsport
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Our Isuzu D-Max conquers Sani Pass Reviews
  5. Russell bags his maiden GP win in Brazil in Mercedes one-two Motorsport

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved