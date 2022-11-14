Toyota to unveil new Prius as hybrids lose lustre to EVs

Toyota is about to take the wraps off a revamped Prius, the latest iteration of a car that normalised the idea of owning an environmentally conscious vehicle more than two decades ago.

Leonardo DiCaprio drove one. Owning a Prius was cool, even a status symbol, and the less frequent and cheaper trips that owners made to the fuel pump were revelatory. Over the years, hybrid drivetrains found their way into other Toyota products. Other carmakers rolled out the technology, making it a routine aspect of driving for millions.

Even though the fuel-sipping hatchback — with its combined combustion engine, electric motor and battery powertrain — paved the way for Teslas and other fully electric vehicles, it’s the less hip option these days.

Prius sales have tapered off during the past few years. After peaking in 2010, when more than 500,000 units were sold worldwide, there’s been a gradual slide. Customers bought just short of 86,000 Priuses last year. Other Toyota hybrids, such as the RAV4, do more volume.

But consider this: Toyota has sold 4.75-million Priuses to date. That’s no easy feat. Tesla only just passed the 3-million mark for cumulative production of all its vehicles: the Roadster, Model S, X, 3 and Y.

Toyota will unveil the new Prius on Wednesday at an event in Tokyo. Official tweets from the carmaker, as well as other images floating around, suggest a sportier look. The tagline “Hybrid Reborn” is being used. Motor Trend even asks: “Is the Next-Gen Toyota Prius Actually Kind of Hot?”