Porsche unveils new limited-edition 911 Dakar
Porsche has taken the wraps off its eagerly awaited 911 Dakar at the 2022 LA Auto Show.
Limited to 2,500 examples worldwide, this go-anywhere do-anything version of the iconic 911 rides 50mm higher than a common garden 911 Carrera fitted with sports suspension. The fitted-as-standard axle-lift system can additionally raise the front and rear ends by an extra 30mm: a neat party trick that instantly gives this coupé SUV-rivalling geometry. This “high level” setting is available for “ambitious off-road adventures at speeds of up to 170km/h.” Above that speed, the car automatically lowers back down to its normal level.
Adding to this machine's bundu-bashing credentials is a set of specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres (245/45 ZR 19 front and 295/40 ZR 20 rear) that feature a 9mm deep tread pattern, reinforced sidewalls and two carcass plies for cut-resistance.
Powering the 911 Dakar is a 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine making 353kW and 570Nm worth of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed PDK transmission. Expect 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and a limited top speed of 240km/h (this is thanks to those aforementioned all-terrain tyres). Porsche has also equipped the 911 Dakar with standard rear-axle steering, engine mounts from the 911 GT3 and PDCC anti-roll stabilisation. You will also find two new drive modes tuned for gnarly topography.
Rallye mode is perfect for loose, uneven surfaces and features a more rear-biased all-wheel drive setup. In Off-Road mode the high clearance is activated automatically, allowing for maximum traction across especially difficult terrain and on soft sand. According to Porsche both driving modes feature the new Rallye Launch Control, which enables rapid acceleration on loose surfaces and allows wheel slippage of about 20%.
Adding to the 911 Dakar's off-road chops is a distinctive exterior that features a fixed CFRP (carbon fibre) rear spoiler as well as a CFRP front luggage compartment lid with striking air outlets taken from the 911 GT3. Other tasty details include red aluminium towing lugs at the front and rear, widened wheel wells and sills as well as stainless steel protective elements fitted to the front, rear and side sills. The roof of the Porsche 911 Dakar features a 12-volt power outlet for the headlights of the optional roof rack. With a capacity of 42kg, this rack can accommodate rallying equipment such as fuel and water canisters, folding shovels and traction boards without any problems. A compact roof tent is also available as an option.
Inside the cabin you will find a pair of standard full bucket seats while the rear seats have been omitted in the interest of saving weight. Porsche have also shaved off a few extra kilograms by fitting thinner lightweight glass as well as a lightweight battery. Compared to a 911 Carrera 4 GTS with PDK, the new 911 Dakar weighs a mere 10kg heavier at 1,605kg.
A defining feature of the Dakar interior is the standard Race-Tex surfaces with decorative stitching in Shade Green, which is also available as a metallic exterior finish. The Rallye Sport Package with roll-over bar, six-point seat belts and fire extinguisher is optional.
Customers can also fit their 911 Dakar with the optional Rallye Design Package from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur that applies a unique livery inspired by the one worn by the Porsche 953 that won the 1984 Paris-Dakar with René Metge at the wheel. On the side of the vehicle, the customer can choose an individual race number between 0 and 999.
The Porsche 911 Dakar will be making its way to SA during the second half of 2023. Numbers will be limited and pricing starts at R4,140,000 with a three-year Driveplan.