Porsche unveils new limited-edition 911 Dakar

Porsche has taken the wraps off its eagerly awaited 911 Dakar at the 2022 LA Auto Show.

Limited to 2,500 examples worldwide, this go-anywhere do-anything version of the iconic 911 rides 50mm higher than a common garden 911 Carrera fitted with sports suspension. The fitted-as-standard axle-lift system can additionally raise the front and rear ends by an extra 30mm: a neat party trick that instantly gives this coupé SUV-rivalling geometry. This “high level” setting is available for “ambitious off-road adventures at speeds of up to 170km/h.” Above that speed, the car automatically lowers back down to its normal level.