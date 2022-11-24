Other moreish design nuggets include four exhaust tailpipes arranged in an arrow shape in the centre of the rear apron and a set of gold, centre lock-forged alloy wheels (20-inches front and 21-inches rear) shod with specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, each embossed with the number 50 on their sidewalls — a subtle nod to the 50th anniversary of BMW M. The German firm's iconic Hofmeister kink returns to the rear windows, where BMW heritage logos take pride of place within the satin-silver frame. Then there's the classic exterior livery that's hand-painted by specialists. According to BMW, 22 individual parts are painted in a process specially designed for the 3.0 CSL.
But of course, the headline act of the new 3.0 CSL isn't its coachwork, but the combustive beast lurking behind its yellow-tinted BMW Laser Light headlights. Pop that CFRP bonnet and your peepers will be met by a comprehensively upgraded S58 3.0l twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder petrol engine whacking out 412kW and 550Nm. This has been achieved by employing more or less the same technology that drove SA's Sheldon van der Linde to his maiden DTM championship win. This includes an extremely rigid crankcase in a sleeveless closed-deck design, a forged lightweight crankshaft and a cylinder-head core featuring 3D printing technology. The cooling system and oil supply are also designed for extremely dynamic driving situations, such as ripping around Germany's Hockenheimring at speed.
New BMW 3.0 CSL revisits the past to wow us in the present
Image: Supplied
Say hello to the radical new BMW 3.0 CSL. A modern-day homage to the original 3.0 CSL that kicked ass and took names when it arrived on the racing scene in 1973, this spiritual successor is basically a current-generation G82 M4 modified to within an inch of its life.
Built to reference its OG predecessor as much as possible, the new offering features largely bespoke bodywork, most of which is hewn out of feathery carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) to maximise accelerative and handling performance. Now while you'll notice the car's muscular front bumper leading into a pair of plumped-up wheel arches, it's those rear haunches that are causing the most hullabaloo among the world's petrolhead massive. And with good reason. Dead ringers for the ones that served on the 1970s original, these beautifully sculpted wheel-arch extensions flow seamlessly into a large fixed wing that screams “Batmobile” and works in conjunction with the wind tunnel-tuned roof spoiler and rear air diffuser to give the 3.0 CSL extra aerodynamic downforce.
Image: Supplied
Other moreish design nuggets include four exhaust tailpipes arranged in an arrow shape in the centre of the rear apron and a set of gold, centre lock-forged alloy wheels (20-inches front and 21-inches rear) shod with specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, each embossed with the number 50 on their sidewalls — a subtle nod to the 50th anniversary of BMW M. The German firm's iconic Hofmeister kink returns to the rear windows, where BMW heritage logos take pride of place within the satin-silver frame. Then there's the classic exterior livery that's hand-painted by specialists. According to BMW, 22 individual parts are painted in a process specially designed for the 3.0 CSL.
But of course, the headline act of the new 3.0 CSL isn't its coachwork, but the combustive beast lurking behind its yellow-tinted BMW Laser Light headlights. Pop that CFRP bonnet and your peepers will be met by a comprehensively upgraded S58 3.0l twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder petrol engine whacking out 412kW and 550Nm. This has been achieved by employing more or less the same technology that drove SA's Sheldon van der Linde to his maiden DTM championship win. This includes an extremely rigid crankcase in a sleeveless closed-deck design, a forged lightweight crankshaft and a cylinder-head core featuring 3D printing technology. The cooling system and oil supply are also designed for extremely dynamic driving situations, such as ripping around Germany's Hockenheimring at speed.
This impressive power is transferred exclusively to the rear wheels (there's none of that all-wheel drive nonsense here, thank you very much) via a six-speed manual transmission that will make driving purists tingle in all the right places. Electronic rev matching is fitted as standard (don't worry, you can turn it off), as is a bespoke Bakelite-esque gear knob that oozes retro charm. Yeah, we just want to put our mitts all over it.
Also present is BMW's Active M Differential that works in conjunction with the vehicle's stability-control system to provide optimal traction on all surfaces and in all conditions. Completing this driving tech fest is an M Traction Control system that features no less than 10 stages of stepped intervention, ranging from mild to totally-off-let's-go-sideways wild.
On the chassis front you can look forward to a double-joint spring-strut front axle and a five-link rear axle in M-specific design and an Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers and electromechanical M Servotronic steering with variable ratio. There's also a monster of an M-carbon ceramic-brake package that features fully adjustable characteristic curves. While the front employs six-piston calipers clamping down on 400mm discs, the rear gets single-pot calipers and 380mm discs.
Only 50 examples of the 3.0 CSL will be built, with most earmarked for the garages of “particularly loyal and enthusiastic fans of the BMW M brand”. Pricing is to be confirmed, but we can tell you now something so special will surely command a pretty premium.
READ MORE:
New Abarth 500e amps up the fun
Five things to know about the new Alfa Romeo Tonale
Refreshed 2022 Audi S8 touches down in Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos