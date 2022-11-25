New Models

Toyota launches second hybrid vehicle in India amid green car push

25 November 2022 - 17:29 By Reuters
The Innova HyCross, a hybrid version of the popular multi-purpose vehicle that Toyota already sells in India, builds on the success of its hybrid sport-utility vehicle (SUV), Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which went on sale in September.
The Innova HyCross, a hybrid version of the popular multi-purpose vehicle that Toyota already sells in India, builds on the success of its hybrid sport-utility vehicle (SUV), Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which went on sale in September.
Image: Toyota

Toyota on Friday launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to double-down on the sale of electrified vehicles in emerging markets.

The Innova HyCross, a hybrid version of the popular multipurpose vehicle that Toyota already sells in India, builds on the success of its hybrid sport-utility vehicle (SUV), Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which went on sale in September.

“With this offering we are confident that the expansion of eco-friendly vehicles will be ensured,” Hideki Mizuma, chief engineer at Toyota Innova, said at the car's unveil in Mumbai.

Green investors have criticised the world's largest carmaker by sales for slowness in moving its product line-up to all-electric, battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

But the company says hybrids make more sense in markets where infrastructure is not ready for BEVs and that it needs to offer a variety of choices

A full hybrid can be driven for stretches on electric power whereas mild hybrid technology only supplements the combustion engine to help cut emissions. However, mild hybrids have smaller batteries and cost far less.

Toyota and partner Suzuki have plans to build hybrid vehicles in India for domestic sale and export to markets such as Africa, which they say are best suited for this technology. The hybrid push also comes amid an aggressive EV push by domestic rivals Tata and Mahindra.

India wants carmakers to build more electric models but the uptake so far has been slow, and only Tata builds them locally.

New BMW 3.0 CSL revisits the past to wow us in the present

Say hello to the radical new BMW 3.0 CSL. A modern-day homage to the original 3.0 CSL that kicked ass and took names when it arrived on the racing ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Abarth 500e amps up the fun

Stellantis this week revealed its feisty new Abarth 500e. A performance derivative of the Fiat 500e unveiled back in 2020, this electric hot-hatch ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Five things to know about the new Alfa Romeo Tonale

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale has rolled into South Africa. A smaller, sleeker version of its Stelvio stablemate launched locally in 2018, here are five ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New Beijing X55 hits South African market with attractive style, pricing New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New BMW X7 is the king of the road First Drives
  3. The best places to renew your car licence news
  4. Five things to know about the new Alfa Romeo Tonale New Models
  5. VW Polo at risk of being scrapped due to strict new anti-pollution laws news

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK