New Models

Volvo C40 Recharge is coming to South Africa in the new year

06 December 2022 - 13:43 By Motoring Reporter
The all-electric Volvo C40 cuts a menacing profile thanks to its aggressively raked roofline.
The all-electric Volvo C40 cuts a menacing profile thanks to its aggressively raked roofline.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has confirmed its C40 Recharge will arrive in Mzansi during the first half of 2023. 

Built on the Swedish firm’s CMA platform, the sleek C40 Recharge sports a sophisticated drivetrain consisting of twin electric motors (one on the front and one on the rear axle) powered by a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted low down in the chassis. Volvo claims the latter can be fast-charged to 80% capacity in about 40 minutes. In terms of maximum driving range you can count on 451km according to the WLTP driving cycle. Peak outputs stand at 300kW and 660Nm — good enough for 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds.

As to be expected, the cabin of the C40 Recharge offers plenty of scope for customisation and is also the first Volvo to be completely leather-free — something vegans will no doubt appreciate. Also present is the firm’s developed-with-Google touchscreen infotainment system that offers customers built-in Apps such as Google Maps and Google Assistant. 

The Volvo C40 offers up to 451km of driving range on a single charge.
The Volvo C40 offers up to 451km of driving range on a single charge.
Image: Supplied

Greg Maruszewski, MD at Volvo Car South Africa, believes the C40 Recharge will prove popular with local buyers who are increasingly considering fully electric vehicles.

“Our initial allocations of both the XC40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge Twin were snapped up in double-quick time. We expect the new C40 Recharge to resonate just as strongly with South Africans looking to switch to battery-powered vehicles,” says Maruszewski.

Local pricing and specifications for the C40 Recharge will be announced closer to launch.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing

New one tonner will have 24 models when the range is complete
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance merges speed with luxury

If you like your luxury saloons seasoned with a generous helping of performance, then the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance will get your radar ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Local pricing announced for new BMW XM and M2

BMW has released local pricing for its flagship XM SUV and purist-pleasing M2 coupé.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value Features
  2. New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  3. This is how much you'll pay for fuel from midnight on Tuesday news
  4. This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December news
  5. Volkswagen SA celebrates its two-millionth Polo news

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar