Nissan elevated the stock of its Qashqai, which, in latest form, is possibly the smoothest drive in the segment. On the compact crossover front, Opel came to town with its latest Mokka, based on the Peugeot 2008. It looks the part and is blessed in the area of driving dynamics.
Of course, no annual review of noteworthy vehicles launched in South Africa would be complete without a word on pickups. My list contains three. First up, the Mitsubishi Triton in GL trim. A no-frills double-cab with all the basics covered, offering bang for buck.
The new generation Isuzu D-Max marked a huge leap over its predecessor, evolving into something much less agricultural, more in line with what buyers want in 2022. It was a relief to experience that the ride quality is far superior to that of the Mazda BT-50, which shares its underpinnings.
We take a look back at our top drives of 2022
Image: Supplied
Over the last 12 months, we tested as many as 70 vehicles and attended over 50 launches. Indeed, the motor industry, like other crucial sectors, is back in full swing after the grip of Covid-19.
Customary with our year-end editions is a stock-take of the metal that left positive impressions. Join us as we look back, in this penultimate issue of Sowetan Motoring for 2022.
Record fuel price increases saw consumers prioritising economy, downsizing to more efficient, compact vehicles.
Image: Supplied
Suzuki launched the Celerio, a fuel-sipping tiny tot with road manners that were far better than expected. Forget the S-Presso. This is the junior Suzuki you want.
In February we visited the Volkswagen plant in Kariega in the Eastern Cape to drive the latest Polo. Boasting refinement levels that are decidedly top of class, it remains the B-segment hatchback to have, even if it does get a bit pricey as the range progresses.
Alternatives like the latest Suzuki Baleno (and Toyota Starlet) might lack the overall polish of a Polo, but counter with high standard equipment levels and keen pricing.
Image: Supplied
Four multipurpose vehicles stood out on our list this year. First up, the Kia Carnival, a luxurious people-mover and seemingly a hit among customers in the funeral service trade.
Opel came to market with the Zafira, taking on high-end rivals like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, at a competitive price. Then there was the Hyundai Staria Multicab, with its five-seater configuration complemented by a massive rear storage area. Lastly, the Volkswagen Caddy upped its game, with a more versatile interior and improved driving character.
Buyers on the market for a large sport-utility vehicle were in for many surprises in 2022. These included the all-new Kia Sorento, a real value champion, posing a compelling argument to those considering German rivals.
Image: Supplied
The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is a sumptuous, cosseting brute to pilot, but was let down by a motor that is simply not quite up to task. Ford released the new Everest, which is significantly plusher, now offering the punch of a turbocharged-diesel V6.
Sedans are waning in popularity, as we all know. But there are still options for those who want a three-box configuration. The new C-Class is a fine pick, with youthful styling and a futuristic interior concept. Honda wowed with its Civic RS, which stands out as a sensible saloon with a sporting tinge.
No longer are consumers laughing at Chinese cars. This year saw the release of formidable players from the Far East. That includes the attractive BAIC X55, as well as the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, which looks and feels like a premium product.
Image: Supplied
Nissan elevated the stock of its Qashqai, which, in latest form, is possibly the smoothest drive in the segment. On the compact crossover front, Opel came to town with its latest Mokka, based on the Peugeot 2008. It looks the part and is blessed in the area of driving dynamics.
Of course, no annual review of noteworthy vehicles launched in South Africa would be complete without a word on pickups. My list contains three. First up, the Mitsubishi Triton in GL trim. A no-frills double-cab with all the basics covered, offering bang for buck.
The new generation Isuzu D-Max marked a huge leap over its predecessor, evolving into something much less agricultural, more in line with what buyers want in 2022. It was a relief to experience that the ride quality is far superior to that of the Mazda BT-50, which shares its underpinnings.
Image: Supplied
As far as double-cabs and cool factor go, nothing came close to the Jeep Gladiator, launched this year. It was billed as the only convertible pickup on sale today.
This year was a notable one for electric vehicles too, with Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz packing battery-powered arsenals as the push towards electrification intensifies. We had the privilege to conduct a three-month test with the Audi RS E-Tron GT, which blew us away with its performance and looks.
At a recent event, we had a chance to drive the new BMW i7, the first ever electric iteration of the 7-Series. It is a deeply impressive offering from a technological perspective.
Image: Supplied
The well-sorted Haval H6 hybrid was a sign of more to come from the Chinese manufacturer.
And then there were the performance cars, in various shapes and sizes. Two of the hits in 2022 came from Porsche: the screaming, scalpel-sharp 911 GT3 and brawny Cayenne Turbo GT.
Audi dropped the wild new RS3, which has not toned down all that much acoustically, or in terms of its straight-line ability. It handles with greater precision now, too.
Image: Supplied
BMW gave us a turn in the manic M4 CSL. The stripped-out road-racer proved that the company still has its mojo in the area of properly sporting machines. More attainable was the two-door, 2-Series range. Whether 220i or M240i xDrive, the athletic pedigree is evident.
An unlikely surprise came in the form of the Hyundai Kona N: a weird performance crossover with endearing charms.
Toyota gave us the Supra in manual form, a rare pleasure for the buyer who relishes three pedals. Subaru reinvented the WRX, retaining the manual transmission as well.
Volkswagen delivered fun for the family with its Tiguan R, serving pace, space and aggressive looks.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
How to handle a high speed tyre blowout
BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos