Bold new JAC T9 Hunter double-cab to hit Mzansi in the new year
Image: Supplied
JAC Motors announced on Wednesday that is plans to launch its new flagship T9 Hunter double-cab bakkie in South Africa in 2023. Built to take on the more established likes of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, VW Amarok, Isuzu D-Max and Mitsubishi Triton, the T9 Hunter range will initially comprise four models, including 4x4 and 4x2 derivatives.
Manufactured at a state-of-the-art facility in China and developed for left- and right-hand-drive markets, the T9 Hunter will debut with a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 125kW and 410Nm. This is sent to the rear or all four wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Offering a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg, the T9 Hunter 4x4 derivatives are bolstered by a low-range transfer case and rear differential lock. According to JAC Motors, a plug-in hybrid derivative will join the range towards the end of 2023, with an all-electric version set to follow early in 2024.
Image: Supplied
Though local specification levels still need to be confirmed, JAC Motors has said that the boldly styled double-cab will sport a raft of active and passive safety features, including seven airbags, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, tyre-pressure monitoring, a surround-view parking camera and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.
Other standard equipment comes in the form of a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone mirroring, wireless charging, a seven-inch driver-information screen, heated power-adjustable front seats, partial leather upholstery, a 220v power outlet and climate control with ducts for the rear passengers.
Pricing and final specification for the JAC T9 Hunter range will be announced closer to its launch next year.
