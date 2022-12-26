New Models

Disrupter

AEHRA is a start-up EV brand with Italian and American origins

New EV will feature three-metre wheelbase, five and four seat options, and a full dashboard width monitor, extendable upwards when the vehicle is parked

26 December 2022 - 12:00 By MOTORING REPORTER
There's a new Italian-American EV kid on the block with big plans.
Image: SUPPLIED

AEHRA,  a self-funded Italian-American start-up EV brand, has released images and details of the interior of its first vehicle. The new SUV has a three-metre wheelbase for what its maker says is class-leading occupant space. 

The firm says the strategy is to unlock the potential an EV platform affords through avant-garde exterior design and revolutionary interiors.

The yet-to-be-named vehicle has short overhangs and a flat floor. One of the most innovative and captivating features of the AEHRA SUV’s cabin is the full dashboard width HMI (Human Machine Interface) screen. 

When the SUV is in drive mode, the screen sits in a lower position to display information the driver requires, such as speed, range, heating and ventilation settings and navigational instructions.

The two outer areas of the screen serve as virtual exterior mirrors, relaying high definition images from two front exterior side cameras. When the vehicle is parked, occupants can choose to extend the screen upwards, instantly transforming the AEHRA into a home theatre or an office environment. 

This is a result of the game changing approach taken by AEHRA to the exterior shape of its first model. In traditional vehicle layouts the interior dimensions do not allow the front passengers to operate such a flexible and expansive HMI screen because it would be too close to their eyes. AEHRA has filed a patent for this solution and it believes it will set new standards in productivity and entertainment inside a vehicle.

A secondary, smaller oblong-shaped touchscreen is mounted in the centre of the hand-stitched leather dashboard. Located between the driver and the passenger, it enables both front seat occupants to control many of the vehicle’s functions such as navigation, heating and ventilation and entertainment.

The SUV is also equipped with an oblong-shaped, yoke-like steering wheel. A small digital strip inserted into the upper section of the steering wheel provides the driver with further information. The SUV has seats constructed from aluminium, recyclable carbon fibre composite and leather. They are said to provide a level of comfort similar to airline passengers travelling in first-class.

Highlights inside a capacious cabin include full-width dashboard screens that can be raised high to create a theatre effect when parked.
Image: SUPPLIED

The company says the electric drivetrain with 550-600kW will unlock 800km of driving range and a top speed of 265km/h. The aim is for prices in the R2.7m range. The brand will showcase a new sedan in April 2023 and deliveries are expected to start in late 2025. Planned markets include the US, Europe, China and the Gulf States.

