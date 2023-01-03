Mercedes‑Benz has presented the Manufaktur range for the EQS, the first fully electric luxury saloon from Mercedes and Mercedes‑AMG. The optional range was launched in an exclusive model series such as the Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑door coupé, the S‑Class long-wheelbase version and Maybach editions and the G‑Class.
The individualisation brings nine special Manufaktur paint finishes, including vintage blue non‑metallic or kalahari gold magno, and high-quality interior refinements to the EQS.
The Manufaktur interior package lists front and rear seats finished in nappa leather, featuring intricate diamond quilting with the option of new colours, tobacco brown, mystic red and rosé grey. Another highlight is the steering wheel covered in nappa leather, colour co-ordinated with the interior colour.
Luxury manufactured
Mercedes-Benz brings exclusive 'Manufaktur' features to EQS range
The interior package comes with exclusive colours for the exterior and interior, including nappa leather with diamond quilting
Image: SUPPLIED
Mercedes‑Benz has presented the Manufaktur range for the EQS, the first fully electric luxury saloon from Mercedes and Mercedes‑AMG. The optional range was launched in an exclusive model series such as the Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑door coupé, the S‑Class long-wheelbase version and Maybach editions and the G‑Class.
The individualisation brings nine special Manufaktur paint finishes, including vintage blue non‑metallic or kalahari gold magno, and high-quality interior refinements to the EQS.
The Manufaktur interior package lists front and rear seats finished in nappa leather, featuring intricate diamond quilting with the option of new colours, tobacco brown, mystic red and rosé grey. Another highlight is the steering wheel covered in nappa leather, colour co-ordinated with the interior colour.
Image: SUPPLIED
The high-pile floor mats are edged in nappa leather and head restraint cushions are embroidered with the Mercedes‑Benz star or the Mercedes‑AMG logo.
Illuminated door sill trims bear the lettering of the respective brand and the centre console is adorned with Manufaktur lettering in a high-sheen chrome-look in cursive script.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
AEHRA is a start-up EV brand with Italian and American origins
New Hyundai Kona goes bolder and bigger
Italian coach builder Bertone joins the modern hyper car ranks
Latest Zagato creation is a one-off Alfa Romeo Guilia SWB
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos