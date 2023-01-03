New Models

Luxury manufactured

Mercedes-Benz brings exclusive 'Manufaktur' features to EQS range

The interior package comes with exclusive colours for the exterior and interior, including nappa leather with diamond quilting

03 January 2023 - 15:00 By MOTORING REPORTER
The Manufaktur range brings a total of nine paints, including this vintage blue non‑metallic to the all-electric EQS
Image: SUPPLIED

Mercedes‑Benz has presented the Manufaktur range for the EQS, the first fully electric luxury saloon from Mercedes and Mercedes‑AMG. The optional range was launched in an exclusive model series such as the Mercedes‑AMG GT 4‑door coupé, the S‑Class long-wheelbase version and Maybach editions and the G‑Class.

The individualisation brings nine special Manufaktur paint finishes, including vintage blue non‑metallic or kalahari gold magno, and high-quality interior refinements to the EQS. 

The Manufaktur interior package lists front and rear seats finished in nappa leather, featuring intricate diamond quilting with the option of new colours, tobacco brown, mystic red and rosé grey. Another highlight is the steering wheel covered in nappa leather, colour co-ordinated with the interior colour.

The interior package features nappa leather finishes and diamond quilting, with the option of a mystic red and rosé grey cabin or tobacco brown (pictured).
Image: SUPPLIED

The high-pile floor mats are edged in nappa leather and head restraint cushions are embroidered with the Mercedes‑Benz star or the Mercedes‑AMG logo.

Illuminated door sill trims bear the lettering of the respective brand and the centre console is adorned with Manufaktur lettering in a high-sheen chrome-look in cursive script.

