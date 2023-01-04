New Models

New Volkswagen ID.7 set for Las Vegas debut

The new, fully electric sedan will be unveiled at this week's Consumer Electronics Show

04 January 2023
The Volkswagen ID.7 is a new, all-electric sedan from the German company.
Volkswagen will use the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas between January 5 and 8 to showcase the new ID.7, the company's first fully electric sedan. 

Clad in digital camouflage for the show, the ID.7 extends the fully electric line-up of the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6 models and the new ID. Buzz to become the sixth model in the company’s electric vehicle (EV) family. Based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB), it has an aerodynamic design for an estimated range of up to 700km  for European models. 

“With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments. The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality. The ID.7 is one of 10 new electric models we are planning to launch by 2026,” said Thomas Schäfer, MD of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

A host of innovations that come standard in the ID.7 include a large new 15-inch screen, augmented reality head-up display, digitally controlled air vents and illuminated touch sliders.

The intelligent new air conditioning system can detect when the driver is approaching with the key and can start to pre-cool or pre-warm the interior, depending on the weather. Smart air vents control the flow of air and move dynamically to distribute the air over large areas as quickly as possible.

If there are passengers in the car, the air can be directed straight to the body or ventilate the interior indirectly. These functions are visible at all times on the new large display and can be activated and saved individually for each user.

Special requests can be activated using voice commands. If the user says “Hello Volkswagen, my hands are cold”, the ID.7 responds by starting the steering wheel heating function. At the same time, warm air is directed towards the driver’s hands.

The roof of the ID.7 has a dramatic coupe-like slope to the rear and contributes to the slippery drag coefficient. Short overhangs and a long wheelbase make for an especially spacious interior that feels like a luxury sedan.

The ID.7 cabin has an intelligent climate control system.
Volkswagen has delivered more than 500,000 MEB vehicles worldwide. The company plans to launch the electric sedan in the three primary markets of China, Europe and North America where sedans remain relatively popular. The ID.7 for the SUV-loving European market will be produced at the Volkswagen Emden plant which also produces the Passat sedan, estate, Arteon models and the ID.4 crossover.

Volkswagen South Africa has not confirmed when it will begin marketing its fully electric I.D range in this country.

