Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a 566kW farewell to the V12 flagship

The Aston Martin DBS nameplate, which was first seen in the DBS of 2007, has been reserved for the range-topping series production grand touring models, usually powered by a V12 engine.
With production of this current generation DBS nearing its end, the British company has announced the new DBS 770 Ultimate as a farewell model.
It's the most powerful production Aston Martin with a twin-turbo 5.2l V12 engine tuned to produce 566kW (770hp) and 900Nm. Available in both Coupe and Volante (Cabrio) form, the DBS 770 Ultimate will be built in limited numbers — 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes. All examples are sold ahead of release.
The DBS 770 Ultimate has a top speed of 340km/h and is equipped with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, mechanical limited-slip differential and carbon ceramic brakes. A new solid mounted steering column enhances steering response and feel while front end lateral stiffness has been improved by 25%.
Further enhancements include an adaptive damping system with exclusive damper calibration and software tune focusing on control and composure without compromise to ride quality.
Image: Supplied
The appearance has been amplified with a clamshell bonnet and a dramatic “horseshoe” engine vent, a new front splitter and rear diffuser. More style differentiators include mirror caps, fender louvre and a carbon fibre sill element that visually lowers the side profile.
Exclusive 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels inspired by the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Victor, available in bright or satin finishes, complete the menacing look and they are shod with Pirelli P Zero mix-size high performance tyres in 265/35 R21 in front and 305/30 R21 at the rear.
Inside the DBS 770 Ultimate are fresh design treatments that set it apart from its cousins. These are sports plus seats trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, featuring a fluted quilt and perforation pattern; a bespoke trim split with contrast colours; a laser etched DBS 770 Ultimate logo on the centre arm rest and carbon fibre gearshift paddles.
Sill plaques showcasing the Aston Martin Wings, DBS 770 Ultimate logo and limited-edition numbering mark the vehicle as one of 300 Coupes or 199 Volantes.
The scope for one-of-a-kind personalisation can be had through the Q by Aston Martin programme, and includes liveries with assorted graphics, painted wheels, tinted carbon fibre, woven leather seat inserts, trim inlays and a carbon fibre steering wheel.
Aston Martin chief technology officer Roberto Fedeli said of the DSB 770 Ultimate: “We have spared nothing in ensuring the final version of our current series production flagship is the best-ever in every respect.
“Not only is it the fastest and most powerful DBS in our history, thanks to a comprehensive suite of improvements to the transmission, steering, suspension, and underbody structure; it is also the best to drive.”
Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman had this to say: “DBS has always sat at the pinnacle of the Aston Martin production model line-up. And now we’re infusing DBS 770 Ultimate with even more ... more power, more performance purity and all with more sophistication, more taste and in the most considered manner.”
The first deliveries of the DBS 770 Ultimate are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2023.
