New Mercedes-Benz 517 Sprinter Panel Van is about to land in SA

26 January 2023 - 14:25 By MOTORING REPORTER
The new 517 Sprinter Panel Van benefits from updated engine technology.
Image: Supplied

The new Mercedes-Benz 517 Sprinter Panel Van will be available in Mzansi from February.

Replacing the outgoing 516 Sprinter, this newcomer features an upgraded 2.0l, four-cylinder, turbodiesel engine (OM654) offering increased muscle and improved fuel efficiency courtesy of its Euro 6 emissions rating. According to Mercedes-Benz it makes 125kW at 3,800rpm (+5kW) and 400Nm of torque from 1,700rpm (+20Nm). This is sent to the rear wheels via your choice of six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic gearbox.

“We are excited to be updating our Sprinter 516 Panel Van with this next generation of engine technology,” says head of product and marketing for Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, Marinus Venter. “The Sprinter 517 will give fleet owners access to even greater efficiencies, while maintaining all the innovative safety, comfort and quality the brand is known for.”

The new offering is priced from R932,084. This includes a standard two-year/unlimited kilometre manufacturer’s warranty.

