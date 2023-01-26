The fate of one of South Africa's best-selling cars has been confirmed with Toyota SA announcing it will launch the new-generation Urban Cruiser in the second quarter of 2023.
Addressing media at its state of the motor industry event in Johannesburg on Thursday, Toyota said the car is larger than the outgoing Urban Cruiser and will cost more, but prices will only be revealed at the local launch.
In November Toyota made the shock announcement that it had ceased production of the compact crossover at its plant in India. It was the only factory to build the car, which is based on the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and became one of South Africa's most popular vehicles.
After its local launch in March 2021, the Urban Cruiser became an instant hit for its affordability and practicality. In 2022 it attracted 16,992 new owners to make it the third best-selling passenger car behind the VW Polo Vivo and Suzuki Swift.
The new Urban Cruiser is based on the larger Suzuki Grand Vitara in the latest cost-saving partnership between Toyota and Suzuki which has also spawned the Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Starlet and Suzuki Celerio/Toyota Vitz.
Toyota hasn't revealed technical details but it's likely the new Urban Cruiser will continue to be powered by a 1.5l normally aspirated petrol engine and retain front-wheel drive.
Stay tuned for more details as we get them.
New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA
It will be larger and cost more than the popular first-generation Urban Cruiser
Image: Denis Droppa
