New Models

New Vitz to become Toyota's cheapest car in SA

The Suzuki Celerio-based baby hatchback is the latest collaboration between the two car companies

26 January 2023 - 17:15 By Denis Droppa
Toyota Vitz will replace the Agya in South Africa.
Image: Denis Droppa

The Toyota Vitz will be launched in South Africa in the second quarter of the year as a rebadged Suzuki Celerio and will replace the Agya as Toyota's cheapest car in the country.

The tiny A-segment hatchback is the latest collaboration with alliance partner Suzuki which has brought other shared products, such as the Suzuki Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Starlet.

The Agya had a short tenure in South Africa since being launched in 2020 as replacement for the Aygo.

The Vitz is identical to the Celerio and powered by the same 1.0l petrol engine with outputs of 49kW and 89Nm. 

Toyota has not confirmed the price of the Vitz but it's likely to be similar to the Celerio, which retails for between R178,900 and R213,900. The Agya is priced between R200,000 and R215,600.

More details will be published as they become available.

