BMW iX
The extended Parking Assistant Professional will also be available in the all-electric BMW iX. Drivers will be able to guide their car into a parking space from up to 6m away, and carry out more complex manoeuvring via their smartphone.
The updated Manoeuvre Assistant can record and store up to 10 manoeuvres at different locations, each covering a maximum distance of 200m and up to a combined total of 600m.
From March all model variants will be equipped with an updated version of BMW’s predictive heat management technology that will initiate pre-warming of the battery manually.
Warming the battery ahead of a charging stop optimises the absorption of energy when topping up at a DC fast-charging station, and the new charging cable Professional (mode 3) is designed for faster AC charging capacity of up to 22kW.
The Driving assistant fitted as standard will also include the Trailer Assistant, enabling the driver to carry out the necessary steering movements while reversing with a coupled trailer.
BMW announces 2023 updates for four models
Against the backdrop of the latest BMW 7 Series officially going to the local market in the past week, the German luxury car brand has announced improvements to its ranges, starting with the new 7 Series.
These enhancements are focused on individualisation, digitalisation and electrification.
BMW 7 Series
From March, the range will be available with additional bespoke options for the exterior and interior.
New in the BMW Individual catalogue is the Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic exterior paint colour. Customers will also be able to combine the exclusive BMW Individual two-tone paintwork with BMW Individual special paint finishes, and have the option of new M Merino leather with exclusive elements in Taupe Grey/Night Blue and Caramel/Atlas Grey, as well as BMW Individual Merino leather/cashmere wool with exclusive elements in black/grey.
BMW X7
The crystal headlights Iconic Glow, which debuted in the new BMW 7 Series, will be available for the BMW X7. This headlight option with Swarovski crystals performs the roles of sidelights and daytime driving lights, and the BMW X7 kidney grille will also glow at night.
An optional M high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim with a new rear trim strip in high-gloss black, the same exterior paint selection and interior appointments similar to the 7 Series luxury limo form part of upgrades.
Innovations include extended Parking Assistant Professional, which enables the remote control parking and manoeuvre assistant functions to be controlled via the My BMW App using an Apple iPhone.
BMW iX
The extended Parking Assistant Professional will also be available in the all-electric BMW iX. Drivers will be able to guide their car into a parking space from up to 6m away, and carry out more complex manoeuvring via their smartphone.
The updated Manoeuvre Assistant can record and store up to 10 manoeuvres at different locations, each covering a maximum distance of 200m and up to a combined total of 600m.
From March all model variants will be equipped with an updated version of BMW’s predictive heat management technology that will initiate pre-warming of the battery manually.
Warming the battery ahead of a charging stop optimises the absorption of energy when topping up at a DC fast-charging station, and the new charging cable Professional (mode 3) is designed for faster AC charging capacity of up to 22kW.
The Driving assistant fitted as standard will also include the Trailer Assistant, enabling the driver to carry out the necessary steering movements while reversing with a coupled trailer.
BMW 4 Series
BMW Operating System 8 and the latest BMW iDrive and BMW Curved Display will be introduced into the BMW 4 Series models.
An Aluminium Rhombicle anthracite M interior trim is included as an option for BMW 4 Series models, while M high-gloss Shadowline for the side window surrounds will be included as standard for all model variants.
Technically, the BMW 4 Series range will link up as standard, with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel and a new design selector lever.
The high-performance BMW M4 Coupé and BMW M4 Convertible variants will gain an optional instrument panel in Sensatec, and an M design graphic will be offered exclusively for their bonnet and boot lids.
BMW digital key plus and new BMW OS 9
BMW’s digital key plus has new and extended functions, including automatic vehicle unlocking for owners with Samsung smartphones and other Android devices.
In an initial pilot phase, selected BMW X1 models will have the new BMW Operating System 9 in the UK from the second quarter. This operating system has optimised touch control and more frequent updates. Additional compact-class models will follow suit in other countries over the course of the year.
New Vitz to become Toyota's cheapest car in SA
Porsche celebrates 75 years of the 356 with Vision 357 concept
Bespoke Bentley Continental GT models honour Bathurst victory
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos