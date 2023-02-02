Fresh new Range Rover Velar is en route to SA
Land Rover has unveiled an updated version of its Range Rover Velar. Sitting in between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in terms of model hierarchy, this refresh introduces a host of exterior, interior and under-the-bonnet changes designed to boost this SUV's appeal in what is becoming and increasingly competitive market segment.
Park the 'new' Velar next to the outgoing model and you'll spot a redesigned front radiator grille flanked by a pair of Pixel LED Headlamps incorporating 'jewel-like' effect signature daytime running lights. These units also feature 'dynamic bend lighting technology.'
At the rear of the vehicle the designers bolted in new LED taillights with a 3D appearance and super-red illumination. A lower rear bumper has also been added and features hidden tailpipes for what Range Rover calls "a clean and elegant appearance." Finally, two new colours join the exterior palette: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.
So far so subtle. Swing open a door, however, and you will immediately notice that the majority of the Velar's upgrades have been spent inside the cabin; chief of which is the gorgeous new 11.4-inch floating curved glass touchscreen mounted on the centre console. Replacing the somewhat clunky dual-screen interface of the outgoing model and running the firm's latest Pivi Pro infotainment software, it allows intuitive access to 80% of the vehicle's functionality within two taps of the home screen. Beneath this screen is an all-new centre console with an ultra-minimalist design incorporating only the gear selector.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard as is inductive charging, over-the-air software update capability and the excellent What3Words global navigation App. Other tech highlights include interior ambient lighting with 30 colours and a Meridian signature sound system that offers active noise cancellation for a quieter cabin on longer trips.
Personalisation levels are high and customers can customise their Velar with a choice of four new leather colourways: Cloud, Caraway, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet. These are complemented by a curated choice of details, including new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents. Technical Light Anodised or Dark Anodised Aluminium, or tactile Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finishers underline its elegance. A leather-free cabin option remains available with upholstery that combines wool from Danish textile experts Kvadrat with Ultrafabrics polyurethane textile inserts.
On the powertrain front the face-lifted Velar continues with the same engine line-up as before. The P340 has a 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine making 250kW and 480Nm. Then there's a choice of two diesels: the D200 gets a 2.0l four-cylinder good for 146kW/430Nm while the brawnier D300 sports a 3.0l six-cylinder twisting out 221kW and 650Nm.
There's also the flagship P400e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that marries a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to a 105kW electric motor juiced by a new 19.2kW lithium-ion battery pack. Range Rover claims a total system output of 297kW and 640Nm – good enough for 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds and a VO2 Max of 207km/h. Using electric power alone, the P400e can drive for up to 64km on a single charge, while overall CO2 emissions are 38g/km on the WLTP cycle, with fuel consumption of 1.6l/100km. Pretty impressive.
All models are fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to an intelligent torque on-demand all-wheel drive system. It provides the optimum torque distribution to suit conditions, whether driving dynamically on the road or pulling away from a standstill on slippery surfaces. Meanwhile, Land Rover's famed Terrain Response 2 allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic mode.
Chassis wise, the Adaptive Dynamics suspension system is standard on all six-cylinder and PHEV models as well as all Dynamic HSE-specification four-cylinder models. It ensures suspension stiffness is optimised for the driving conditions, improving ride comfort and handling. There’s even a specific calibration for off-road driving. Advanced chassis and suspensions, including Electronic Air Suspension, Adaptive Dynamics and Configurable Dynamics, are available as an option deliver exceptional performance and agility on-road.
The new Range Rover Velar is available to order now, with South African deliveries expected midway through 2023. Pricing will be communicated closer to the time.