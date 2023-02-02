Fresh new Range Rover Velar is en route to SA

Land Rover has unveiled an updated version of its Range Rover Velar. Sitting in between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in terms of model hierarchy, this refresh introduces a host of exterior, interior and under-the-bonnet changes designed to boost this SUV's appeal in what is becoming and increasingly competitive market segment.

Park the 'new' Velar next to the outgoing model and you'll spot a redesigned front radiator grille flanked by a pair of Pixel LED Headlamps incorporating 'jewel-like' effect signature daytime running lights. These units also feature 'dynamic bend lighting technology.'

At the rear of the vehicle the designers bolted in new LED taillights with a 3D appearance and super-red illumination. A lower rear bumper has also been added and features hidden tailpipes for what Range Rover calls "a clean and elegant appearance." Finally, two new colours join the exterior palette: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.