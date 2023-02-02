Not to be eclipsed, Mitsubishi adds new model to SUV range

Mitsubishi has added a striking new flagship model to its Eclipse Cross SUV range.
Unveiled on Thursday, the sharp-looking GLS Exceed is fitted with a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 110kW and 250Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-step Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) equipped with a switchable sports mode that improves responsiveness in dynamic driving situations.
Customers can also look forward to the addition of a blind-spot warning system and Mitsubishi’s Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System. The latter reduces the chance and severity of hitting obstacles four metres in front or behind the vehicle should a driver mistakenly press the accelerator when stationary or travelling at speeds below 10km/h.
The GLS Exceed model also gains a panoramic tilt and slide sunroof. It comes standard with a protective UV coating, LED illumination with brightness settings and an electrically operated cover which opens and closes at the touch of a button.
The new 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GLS Exceed will set you back R560,000. This includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance package and a five-year/90,000km service plan.
