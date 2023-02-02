New Models

Not to be eclipsed, Mitsubishi adds new model to SUV range

02 February 2023 - 15:42 By Motoring Staff
The Eclipse Cross GLS Exceed features the latest in driver assistance and safety systems.
The Eclipse Cross GLS Exceed features the latest in driver assistance and safety systems.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi has added a striking new flagship model to its Eclipse Cross SUV range.

Unveiled on Thursday, the sharp-looking GLS Exceed is fitted with a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 110kW and 250Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-step Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) equipped with a switchable sports mode that improves responsiveness in dynamic driving situations. 

Customers can also look forward to the addition of a blind-spot warning system and  Mitsubishi’s Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System. The latter reduces the chance and severity of hitting obstacles four metres in front or behind the vehicle should a driver mistakenly press the accelerator when stationary or travelling at speeds below 10km/h.

The GLS Exceed model also gains a panoramic tilt and slide sunroof. It comes standard with a protective UV coating, LED illumination with brightness settings and an electrically operated cover which opens and closes at the touch of a button.

The new 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GLS Exceed will set you back R560,000. This includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance package and a five-year/90,000km service plan.

