New JAC Motors X100 one-tonne bakkie arriving in SA soon

JAC Motors has announced the addition of the new X100 one-tonne bakkie to its local X-Series forward-cab range. Aimed at small business owners and commercial fleets, this no-nonsense workhorse offers a payload of 1,040kg and is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine making 65kW and 115Nm. This is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle comes in at 7.1l/100km.

“The X100 bakkie fills an important gap in the delivery market where we aren't competing,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA. “The X100 will be valuable for entrepreneurs as it will provide a cost-effective transport solution.”

The X100's retail price will be announced closer to its planned introduction date in the second quarter of this year. It will be available in dropside configuration and offers power-steering, air-conditioning and electric windows as standard fitments. Also included in the price is a three-year/100,000km warranty and a 24-hour roadside assistance package.