New Mahindra Scorpio-N launches in Mzansi — we have specs and pricing
The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N has finally touched down in SA. Designed in collaboration with Italian car design firm Pininfarina and built to take on bakkie-based rivals such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra claims that the 2023 Scorpio-N is designed and engineered to global standards with no carry-over components from the outgoing model. This means that customers can look forward to an all-round better product that's safer and a lot more sophisticated.
Engineered to perform both on and off the beaten track, this rugged new SUV is built atop the Indian car maker's latest third-generation body-on-frame platform that has been fine-tuned to deliver confidence inspiring handling and a compliant ride, with the latter being aided by a Watt's linkage rear suspension set-up. This is complemented by frequency dependent damping (FDD) and advanced shock absorbers featuring MTV-CL technology.
From launch the Scorpio-N is available with one engine: a 2.2l four-cylinder turbocharged mHawk diesel making 128kW and 400Nm of torque. This capable powertrain is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. 4X4 versions of the Scorpio-N will come equipped with the firm's intelligent terrain management technology that allows you, with the touch of a button, to shift from 2WD to 4WD mode without the need to bring the vehicle to the stop. A low-range transfer case is also included to help tackle more hardcore conditions as is choice of four preprogrammed terrain modes: Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts and Sand.
On both 4x2 and 4x4 model derivatives customers can look forward to three drive modes — Zip, Zap and Zoom — designed to better match real time conditions or driver mood.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N 4x2 is offered in two derivatives, starting with the entry-level Z4 model that rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes fitted with standard niceties such as a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as the firm's eight-inch AdrenoX touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other notable features include cruise control, hill hold and hill descent control, a cooled glovebox, second row AC module and PM 2.5 filter certification. Finishing things off is full fabric upholstery, a rear spoiler, silver skid plates, front aero windscreen wipers and side steps.
Available as both a 4x2 and 4x4 and riding on larger 18-inch alloy wheels, the mid-tier Scorpio-N Z8 model ups the luxury vibes with automatic LED headlamps and taillights, chrome door handles, keyless entry with push-button start, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, folding side mirrors, coffee black leatherette upholstery, dual-tone dashboard and a leather-wrapped steering wheel/gear selector.
The 4x4-only Z8L model is the flagship of the Scorpio-N line-up benefits from a 12-speaker Sony audio system, front camera, front parking assist sensors and powered driver's seat.
Whichever strikes your fancy, all Scorpio-N models boast a total of six airbags, standard electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control, trailer sway mitigation and roll over mitigation, driver drowsiness alert and ISOFIX child safety anchorage points. The vehicle also became the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a five-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash-test protocols — comforting to know.
Pricing for the new Mahindra Scorpio-N range is as follows:
2.2D Z4 4x2: R465,000
2.2D Z8 4x2: R510,000
2.2D Z8 4x4: R560,000
2.2D Z8L 4x4: R590,000
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.