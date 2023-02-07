New Mahindra Scorpio-N launches in Mzansi — we have specs and pricing

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N has finally touched down in SA. Designed in collaboration with Italian car design firm Pininfarina and built to take on bakkie-based rivals such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra claims that the 2023 Scorpio-N is designed and engineered to global standards with no carry-over components from the outgoing model. This means that customers can look forward to an all-round better product that's safer and a lot more sophisticated.

Engineered to perform both on and off the beaten track, this rugged new SUV is built atop the Indian car maker's latest third-generation body-on-frame platform that has been fine-tuned to deliver confidence inspiring handling and a compliant ride, with the latter being aided by a Watt's linkage rear suspension set-up. This is complemented by frequency dependent damping (FDD) and advanced shock absorbers featuring MTV-CL technology.