Ford reveals interior details of rapid new Mustang Dark Horse

To maximise driver enjoyment through the twisty bits, Ford has bolted in a flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in performance suede for added grip. It also houses buttons that allow the driver intuitive access to various functions; everything from drive mode selection to controlling the 13.2-inch Sync 4 infotainment system.
Elsewhere you will find contrasting Bright Indigo Blue stitching across the instrument and door panels, seats and gearshift boot, as well as centre-console trim and lid. The Dearborn design team also developed all-new colour and trim surface selections, with the bezels and air vents finished in Black Alley, what Ford describes as a dark metallic gloss, replacing the familiar bright silver shades found in more conventional Mustang trim levels.
Further differentiation comes in the form of revised interior textures sporting carbon fibre-inspired grains. This unique surfacing wraps the front of the instrument and door-panel trims, and is closely tied to the look of the three-spoke, suede steering wheel.
Ford has dropped some tasty new nuggets about its upcoming Mustang Dark Horse, the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 version of its pony car yet. With a specially tuned Coyote engine making 368kW and 567Nm, this high-revving coupé promises to deliver a new level of performance around the racetrack and off it.
Ford confirmed on Wednesday that the Mustang Dark Horse will back up its tyre-slaying credentials with an ultra-sporty interior beset with a range of unique features. Chief of these is an anodised blue, lightweight titanium manual shift knob that, thanks to its hollow construction, has the ability to stay cool to the touch, even in hot weather. For customers who choose the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, anodised silver paddle shifters provide almost instantaneous gear shifts, with the tactile feeling of metal.
Customers seeking even more exclusivity can specify the optional Mustang Dark Horse Appearance Package that adds specially bolstered Recaro seats featuring exclusive Deep Indigo Blue bolsters trimmed with Bright Indigo Blue accent stitching. There's also black Dinamica suede in the seat’s centre for improved lateral grip. Checking this box also gets you Deep Indigo Blue seat belts and seat perforations with matching blue accents.
The exterior of the Mustang Dark Horse is treated in a new, metallic, signature shade, Blue Ember, featuring special-effect pigments of deep blues infused with a warm amber to give this paint a dramatic colour shift in different lights and angles. This eye-catching paintwork can be complemented with optional hand-painted or vinyl graphics, each designed to give the Mustang Dark Horse an extra-sinister appearance.
