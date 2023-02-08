New Models

Ford reveals interior details of rapid new Mustang Dark Horse

08 February 2023 - 17:22 By Motoring Reporter
The upcoming Mustang Dark Horse is available with colour-shifting Blue Ember metallic paint.
The upcoming Mustang Dark Horse is available with colour-shifting Blue Ember metallic paint.
Image: Supplied

Ford has dropped some tasty new nuggets about its upcoming Mustang Dark Horse, the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 version of its pony car yet. With a specially tuned Coyote engine making 368kW and 567Nm, this high-revving coupé promises to deliver a new level of performance around the racetrack and off it. 

Ford confirmed on Wednesday that the Mustang Dark Horse will back up its tyre-slaying credentials with an ultra-sporty interior beset with a range of unique features. Chief of these is an anodised blue, lightweight titanium manual shift knob that, thanks to its hollow construction, has the ability to stay cool to the touch, even in hot weather. For customers who choose the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, anodised silver paddle shifters provide almost instantaneous gear shifts, with the tactile feeling of metal.

The hollow shift knob is fashioned out of titanium.
The hollow shift knob is fashioned out of titanium.
Image: Supplied

To maximise driver enjoyment through the twisty bits, Ford has bolted in a flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in performance suede for added grip. It also houses buttons that allow the driver intuitive access to various functions; everything from drive mode selection to controlling the 13.2-inch Sync 4 infotainment system.

Elsewhere you will find contrasting Bright Indigo Blue stitching across the instrument and door panels, seats and gearshift boot, as well as centre-console trim and lid. The Dearborn design team also developed all-new colour and trim surface selections, with the bezels and air vents finished in Black Alley, what Ford describes as a dark metallic gloss, replacing the familiar bright silver shades found in more conventional Mustang trim levels.

Further differentiation comes in the form of revised interior textures sporting carbon fibre-inspired grains. This unique surfacing wraps the front of the instrument and door-panel trims, and is closely tied to the look of the three-spoke, suede steering wheel.

The Mustang Dark Horse Appearance Package includes specially bolstered Recaro seats.
The Mustang Dark Horse Appearance Package includes specially bolstered Recaro seats.
Image: Supplied

Customers seeking even more exclusivity can specify the optional Mustang Dark Horse Appearance Package that adds specially bolstered Recaro seats featuring exclusive Deep Indigo Blue bolsters trimmed with Bright Indigo Blue accent stitching. There's also black Dinamica suede in the seat’s centre for improved lateral grip. Checking this box also gets you Deep Indigo Blue seat belts and seat perforations with matching blue accents. 

The exterior of the Mustang Dark Horse is treated in a new, metallic, signature shade, Blue Ember, featuring special-effect pigments of deep blues infused with a warm amber to give this paint a dramatic colour shift in different lights and angles. This eye-catching paintwork can be complemented with optional hand-painted or vinyl graphics, each designed to give the Mustang Dark Horse an extra-sinister appearance. 

READ MORE:

Ford shares technical details of the new Mustang Dark Horse

It's the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 Mustang yet, with Dark Horse S and R versions also expected
Motoring
1 month ago

New Porsche Cayenne enters final stages of testing

Porsche announced on Wednesday that the third-generation Cayenne is entering the final stages of its test and development programme.
Motoring
3 hours ago

New Mahindra Scorpio-N launches in Mzansi — we have specs and pricing

Engineered to perform both on and off the beaten track, this rugged new SUV is built atop the Indian carmaker's latest third-generation body-on-frame ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  2. Everything new and exciting to expect from Toyota in 2023 Features
  3. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  4. These were SA's top-selling car brands in January news
  5. WATCH | Can an AK-47 punch through a brake disc? Features

Latest Videos

Burning car crashes into KZN petrol station
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents