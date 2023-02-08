New Models

New Porsche Cayenne enters final stages of testing

08 February 2023 - 14:31 By Motoring Reporter
The new Porsche Cayenne being put through its paces in Finland.
Image: Supplied

Porsche announced on Wednesday that the third-generation Cayenne is entering the final stages of its test and development programme. Set to be unveiled later in 2023, Porsche is calling it one of the most extensive product upgrades in the brand’s history. Building on the successes of the outgoing model, the new Cayenne is set to deliver improved on-road performance, better long-distance comfort as well as increased capability across off-road terrains. To this end it will feature, among other things, a new semi-active chassis.

In addition, drivers and passengers will be treated to a new and extensively digitalised display and operating concept, while innovative lighting technology in the HD-Matrix LED headlights will enhance both comfort and safety when travelling in the dead of night. 

With so many new technologies, complex and elaborate testing was required to perfectly tune the components, most of which were completely new developments. Alongside increasingly accurate virtual simulations, real-life testing remained a top priority as it represents the true test of whether a new model is ready for launch.

Harsh desert conditions are a true test of a car's mettle.
Image: Supplied

As such a batch of Cayenne test mules travel around the world to be put through their paces in some of the most demanding environments on continents such as Asia, Africa, Europe and North America. In total, more than four million test kilometres were covered.

“What we demand from the new Cayenne in tough off-road tests in Spain, on punishing sand dunes in Morocco, or during highly dynamic drives on ice tracks in Finland and on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, isn’t something we presume many customers will ever do,” says Dirk Lersch, who leads the prototype assembly and testing team for the Cayenne. 

“But anyone who purchases a Porsche should know that it can withstand exceptionally high loads — regardless of the surface being driven on.”

