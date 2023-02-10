New Models

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is your new electric workhorse

10 February 2023 - 16:07 By Motoring Reporter
The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is scheduled for local introduction in 2024.
The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is scheduled for local introduction in 2024.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van.

Scheduled for local introduction in 2024, the new eSprinter is powered by a single electric motor fitted to the rear axle. According to Mercedes-Benz, it will be available in two power levels — 100kW and 150kW — with a peak torque of 400Nm. Customers can choose between three different battery pack sizes depending on their requirements: 56, 81 or 113kWh.

For maximum versatility the eSprinter is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current, for example at a Wallbox, has a maximum output of 11kW. The vehicle can also be charged with up to 115kW at fast-charging stations.

With the eSprinter plugged into the latter the 56kWh battery will charge from 10% to 80% in around 28 minutes with the bigger 113kWh battery pack taking roughly 42 minutes. On a full charge this flagship pack offers a claimed maximum driving range of up to 400km on the WLTP cycle. This increases to an impressive 500km on the WLTP city cycle. 

The eSprinter can be fitted with one of three different battery pack sizes: 56, 81 or 113kWh.
The eSprinter can be fitted with one of three different battery pack sizes: 56, 81 or 113kWh.
Image: Supplied

Meanwhile, maximum utility is ensured thanks to a generous 14 cubic metre loading bay, a maximum gross vehicle weight of up to 4.25 tonnes and trailer loads of up to two tonnes. According to Mercedes-Benz, the eSprinter will come standard with the latest MBUX infotainment system that was once the exclusive preserve of the firm's passenger cars.

Numerous features that make everyday life with an electric vehicle easier for customers are also included, such as “Electric Intelligence”. Working in conjunction with the satellite navigation, it shows the current range in real time depending on the current traffic situation and the topography of the route. It also calculates the best possible charging strategy to get to the destination as quickly as possible, or to have the desired state of charge at the destination. Other highlights include increased performance, extensive personalisation options and optimisations of the “Hey Mercedes” voice control assistant.

Pricing and specs of the local eSprinter model range will be announced closer to launch.  

Local order books open for new Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo announced on Thursday that local order books are now open for the C40 Recharge.
Motoring
1 day ago

New BMW X5 and X6 unleashed and headed for South Africa

BMW has launched the latest X5 and X6 models. The pair of SAVs (shared autonomous vehicles) receive extensive updates, including 48V mild-hybrid ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New JAC Motors X100 one-tonne bakkie arriving in SA soon

JAC Motors has announced the addition of the new X100 one-tonne bakkie to its local X-Series forward-cab range.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  2. Court orders refund for buyer who unwittingly bought written-off car news
  3. Car Industry Report reveals SA’s most popular brand and model news
  4. Smile — Joburg's speed cameras are back in action news
  5. New JAC Motors X100 one-tonne bakkie arriving in SA soon New Models

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech