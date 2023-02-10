Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is your new electric workhorse

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van.

Scheduled for local introduction in 2024, the new eSprinter is powered by a single electric motor fitted to the rear axle. According to Mercedes-Benz, it will be available in two power levels — 100kW and 150kW — with a peak torque of 400Nm. Customers can choose between three different battery pack sizes depending on their requirements: 56, 81 or 113kWh.

For maximum versatility the eSprinter is capable of charging with both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). The on-board charger, which converts the current in the vehicle when charging with alternating current, for example at a Wallbox, has a maximum output of 11kW. The vehicle can also be charged with up to 115kW at fast-charging stations.

With the eSprinter plugged into the latter the 56kWh battery will charge from 10% to 80% in around 28 minutes with the bigger 113kWh battery pack taking roughly 42 minutes. On a full charge this flagship pack offers a claimed maximum driving range of up to 400km on the WLTP cycle. This increases to an impressive 500km on the WLTP city cycle.