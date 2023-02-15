A choice of two closed roof models
If cabriolets aren't your thing you can plumb for the 500X Cross or 500X Sport, which feature a more conventional fixed metal roof.
Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels, the entry-level 500X Cross is fitted as standard with roof rails, skid plates, black mirror caps as well as full LED headlamps and LED fog lights. Interior amenities include a soft touch steering wheel, courtesy light on the sun visor as well as automatic dual zone air conditioning.
The 500X Sport ups the visual ante with 19-inch alloy wheels, body coloured wheel arch mouldings, side skirts and dual chrome exhaust tips. Inside the cabin you'll find upgrades with a techno leather/Alcantara steering wheel, titanium-look dashboard inserts and 3.5-inch TFT colour cluster. The instrument binnacle is also covered in Alcantara.
Refreshed Fiat 500X arrives in SA — we have pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
The revitalised 2023 Fiat 500X range has touched down in Mzansi sporting fresh new styling, increased comfort and updated technology. Here's a look at what you can expect.
You can now have it as a cabriolet
Available for a limited time only, the flagship 500X Sport Extended Soft Top (EST) model is fitted with a unique folding fabric roof that brings open-air motoring enjoyment to the 500X range for the first time. At the touch of a button and at speeds of up to 100km/h, this electrically operated roof will effortlessly open and close in just 15 seconds.
Image: Supplied
A choice of two closed roof models
If cabriolets aren't your thing you can plumb for the 500X Cross or 500X Sport, which feature a more conventional fixed metal roof.
Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels, the entry-level 500X Cross is fitted as standard with roof rails, skid plates, black mirror caps as well as full LED headlamps and LED fog lights. Interior amenities include a soft touch steering wheel, courtesy light on the sun visor as well as automatic dual zone air conditioning.
The 500X Sport ups the visual ante with 19-inch alloy wheels, body coloured wheel arch mouldings, side skirts and dual chrome exhaust tips. Inside the cabin you'll find upgrades with a techno leather/Alcantara steering wheel, titanium-look dashboard inserts and 3.5-inch TFT colour cluster. The instrument binnacle is also covered in Alcantara.
Image: Supplied
One engine to power them all
The 2023 Fiat 500X line-up is powered by the firm's proven 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 103kW and 230Nm. Fitted exclusively to a six-speed automatic DDCT transmission, you can expect it to sip 5,7l/100km on a combined cycle.
Image: Supplied
Exemplary infotainment
All models come equipped with Fiat's seven-inch Uconnect HD touchscreen infotainment system offering a wide range of functions, including a hands-free system, Bluetooth technology and voice recognition. It also supports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. For excellent sound quality on long road trips this system is wired to six loudspeakers.
Safety for all
With six airbags as standard, the Fiat 500X is destined to keep your adventurous spirit on track. Active crash protection includes front airbags for driver and passenger, along with curtain and side airbags. ABS braking is standard across the range as is electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, lane assist, cruise control and a handy rear parking camera.
Image: Supplied
Pricing
Pricing for the new 2023 Fiat 500X range is:
500X Cross: R509,900
500X Sport: R560,900
500X Sport EST: R580,900
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and three-year/60,000km service plan.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Oh watt fun: Mini Cooper SE Convertible gets the green light
New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price
Local order books open for new Volvo C40 Recharge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos