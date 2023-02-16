Everything we know about Tesla's Project Highland

Tesla plans to slow production at its Shanghai plant in the last week of February to prepare for building a revamped version of its Model 3 sedan, according to a person with knowledge of the matter and a planning memo seen by Reuters.
The move was first reported by Bloomberg News.
The carmaker has not commented on the new version, code-named Highland. CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla will talk about strategy and its product road map at its March 1 investor day.
Here's what is known about the car:
Production timing and aims
The new version is expected to go into production in Shanghai in September, said the person with knowledge, who declined to be named as the matter is private.
With the new model, Tesla aims to cut production costs and boost the appeal of the five-year-old electric sedan, Reuters reported in November.
One focus will be reducing the number of components and complexity in its interior. There will also be changes to the exterior and powertrain performance, with a focus on production efficiency.
The revamped model will also be assembled at its plant in Fremont, California. Building permits filed with that city concerning changes to its factory have referenced "Highland" since last June.
Apart from the Cybertruck, it is the only new model Tesla is retooling assembly lines for this year.
Tesla prototypes, which many believe are earlier version, have been spotted in the US in recent months.
The pre-production cars have all had their front and rear covered in tarp, prompting speculation that Tesla has changed the design and possibly added sensors or other features.
Why does it matter?
Tesla only has two main models globally. The Model 3 has been overtaken in sales by the Model Y crossover and analysts say it is due for a revamp.
The automaker's global price cuts have boosted sales across the board, but the bump for the Model 3 in China shows signs of diminishing.
Sales thereof quadrupled in January after its base price was cut by almost 14%. But for the first week of February, sales were down by more than two-thirds from the end of January, data from China Merchants Bank International showed. In contrast, Model Y sales held steady.
Analysts say Tesla needs to up its game to avoid losing share to fast-moving rivals in China. Its approach of offering two main models has kept costs down, but Chinese competitors have successfully wooed shoppers with newer offerings.
What does the name mean?
No one really knows, but many are guessing.
Tesla fans and armchair analysts speculate that "Highland" could be a reference to Ford Motor Co's Highland Park plant, where Henry Ford launched his moving assembly line.
That could suggest Tesla sees the model as a chance to introduce game-changing production technology.
Others, noting Musk is partial to movie references, see the name as a nod to the 1986 film Highlander, depicting a battle between immortals and known for the line, "There can only be one".
Everything we know about Tesla's Project Highland
Image: Allison Dinner/Getty Images
Tesla plans to slow production at its Shanghai plant in the last week of February to prepare for building a revamped version of its Model 3 sedan, according to a person with knowledge of the matter and a planning memo seen by Reuters.
The move was first reported by Bloomberg News.
The carmaker has not commented on the new version, code-named Highland. CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla will talk about strategy and its product road map at its March 1 investor day.
Here's what is known about the car:
Production timing and aims
The new version is expected to go into production in Shanghai in September, said the person with knowledge, who declined to be named as the matter is private.
With the new model, Tesla aims to cut production costs and boost the appeal of the five-year-old electric sedan, Reuters reported in November.
One focus will be reducing the number of components and complexity in its interior. There will also be changes to the exterior and powertrain performance, with a focus on production efficiency.
The revamped model will also be assembled at its plant in Fremont, California. Building permits filed with that city concerning changes to its factory have referenced "Highland" since last June.
Apart from the Cybertruck, it is the only new model Tesla is retooling assembly lines for this year.
Tesla prototypes, which many believe are earlier version, have been spotted in the US in recent months.
The pre-production cars have all had their front and rear covered in tarp, prompting speculation that Tesla has changed the design and possibly added sensors or other features.
Why does it matter?
Tesla only has two main models globally. The Model 3 has been overtaken in sales by the Model Y crossover and analysts say it is due for a revamp.
The automaker's global price cuts have boosted sales across the board, but the bump for the Model 3 in China shows signs of diminishing.
Sales thereof quadrupled in January after its base price was cut by almost 14%. But for the first week of February, sales were down by more than two-thirds from the end of January, data from China Merchants Bank International showed. In contrast, Model Y sales held steady.
Analysts say Tesla needs to up its game to avoid losing share to fast-moving rivals in China. Its approach of offering two main models has kept costs down, but Chinese competitors have successfully wooed shoppers with newer offerings.
What does the name mean?
No one really knows, but many are guessing.
Tesla fans and armchair analysts speculate that "Highland" could be a reference to Ford Motor Co's Highland Park plant, where Henry Ford launched his moving assembly line.
That could suggest Tesla sees the model as a chance to introduce game-changing production technology.
Others, noting Musk is partial to movie references, see the name as a nod to the 1986 film Highlander, depicting a battle between immortals and known for the line, "There can only be one".
READ MORE:
The next Volkswagen Golf GTI will be electric
Five ways you can reduce your car's risk of being stolen
Compact sedan shoot-out | Kia Pegas vs Volkswagen Polo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos